Northwestern Football Team accused of shocking hazing

A former Northwestern University football player is speaking out amid allegations of hazing that led the school to suspend its head coach for two weeks.

In an interview with The Daily Northwest, the anonymous former student-athlete described the hazing allegations that have been investigated by the university, including how some of the misconduct involved forced sex acts and that head coach Pat Fitzgerald may have been aware of. A second player also confirmed the hazing to the student newspaper.

I’ve seen it with my own eyes, and it’s just absolutely blatant and mean and inhuman behavior, said the former player, who said he reported his experience in late November 2022. It’s just a very abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated that program for years.

On Friday, the school announced important measures to tackle and prevent hazing within its football project after an independent investigation was launched in December. A summary of the study describes how hazing incidents occurred within the team, both at the school and at off-campus practices at Camp Kenosha in Wisconsin.

Fitzgerald, who has been the school’s head coach since 2006, has since been suspended without pay for two weeks as a result of the investigation. The investigation found that while the coaching staff was unaware of the misconduct, there were significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing behavior.

I was very disappointed to learn about the hazing allegations from our football team, Fitzgerald, who began his suspension on Friday, said in a statement. Although I was unaware of the alleged incidents, I spoke to university officials and they informed me of a two-week suspension, effective immediately.

However, the former player claimed that the team’s hazing may have been within the scope of the head coach. He claimed that hazing revolves around running, a practice used to punish mostly younger team members for any mistakes made on the field. If a player was told to run, he would be stopped by more than 10 upper-class men, dressed in Purge-like masks, who would dry nose the victim in a dark locker room, the former athlete said.

The drill, the former player said, usually took place during training camps and around the holidays, giving rise to the names Runsgiving and Runsmas.

It’s a shocking experience as a freshman to see your fellow freshman teammates get run over, but then you see everyone in the locker room, the former player said.

He added that a player would know they were tapped because they ran after other members would clap their hands above their heads around the player. The blow, he said, was identified as the Shrek blow. The former player claimed that Fitzgerald gave the signal during training after a team member made a mistake.

Everyone would just look at each other and be like bro, Fitz knows about this because otherwise you wouldn’t take that action, the former team member said. Everyone participates, because he is the head coach.

The former player also described an annual tradition called the car wash, where he said some players would be forced to stand naked in front of the showers and spin around, forcing any other members they wanted to pass to basically[againstanakedmanIntheshowerstheplayeraddedothermemberswouldspraypeoplewithagardenhose[rub[upagainstabare-nakedmanInsidetheshowerstheplayeraddedothermemberswouldspraypeopledownwithahose[tegeneennaaktemanIndedouchesvoegdedespelereraantoezoudenandereledenmensenmeteentuinslangbesproeien[rub[upagainstabare-nakedmanInsidetheshowerstheplayeraddedothermemberswouldspraypeopledownwithahose

It is extremely painful, said the former player.

In another act of hazing, the former player claimed, the freshman quarterback would be forced to play a football game with another teammate while both of them were called. Once a player was very vocally adamant about not wanting to participate and was reportedly threatened that he had no other choice, the former athlete added.

It’s done under this smoke and mirror of oh this is team bonding but no this is sexual abuse he said.