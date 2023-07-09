Steve Johnson retains serve to advance to the Cranbrook Tennis Classic singles final; Schoolkate and Walton wait for rain to win doubles title – The Oakland Press

BLOOMFIELD HILLS With two separate rain delays to halt Saturday play at the Cranbrook Tennis Classic, there were already too many breaks for anyone’s taste.

So Steve Johnson contributed no more breaks himself, preventing Australia’s Tristan Schoolkate from breaking his serve once in a 6-4, 6-2 victory in a semi-final of the brand new professional tennis tournament, held in Cranbrook Kingswoods State. state of the art tennis court.

I mean for me that’s the key you know when I go out you know theoretically I hold 12 in a straight set match and take my chances and go to tiebreaks I really like my odds, you know,” said Johnson, who advanced to the singles final on Sunday. So if I can settle it on my serve first and foremost, I like my odds and I’ve done that really well this week, you know i don’t let myself down and you know he had three break points the first game he had a few and then in the second set he had one and then i was able to get the second break which is obviously key , but I feel like I serve great and you know just play the points well when I have to play well through the big points well it, feels like.

The seventh-seeded Johnson, who was ranked 21st in 2016 and was the highest ranked U.S. men’s singles player for a week in 2016, will face Mikhail Kukushkin, a 6-4, 6-1 winner of Tennys Sandgren in the other singles semifinal played on Saturday.

Schoolkate, who had come out of the tournament’s qualifying rounds to reach his first semi-final, was not done with his work. Originally scheduled to play the singles semi-final against Johnson at 11am, then come back and play in the doubles final with partner Adam Walton in an all-Australian afternoon final against Blake Ellis and Calum Puttergill after a break for the second half singles final, had that schedule disrupted by the rain.

The rain began after just one game of the Johnson-Schoolkate semifinal and lasted until nearly 3 p.m., after which tournament staff had to dry the courts. They played the two singles semi-finals at the same time, leaving Schoolkate with little rest between his match against Johnson and the doubles final.

The doubles final was tied at 2–2 after four service games, but Ellis and Puttergill held on twice, breaking serve once to take a 5–2 lead.

That’s when Walton and Schoolkate took over, playing three games in a row to tie the score at 5-5, then two more to win the first set 7-5, continuing the run to eight games in a row and leading the second set 3-0. their opponents got rolling again.

I just think doubling here and there is a point. Momentum can fluctuate so quickly in a doubles game so often, Schoolkate said. They came out on fire and I think Blake played really well in the beginning, we couldn’t get past him. We weren’t too worried and just felt that if we come across something, we’ll get a chance.

The second set was 4–3 when the rain came again, delaying the finish of the match even later and jeopardizing the travel plans of all four participants. Before long, Walton and Schoolkate won the final two games after the second stoppage of the day, winning the set 6-3 to claim the doubles title.

Happy with the fact that I put in a lot of good performances, starting on Sunday of course, but to get to the semi-finals and then take the doubles title, of course I prioritize my singles, but always have a little fun on the doubles. Adam is a great friend of mine so it’s easy to get up for a final and I would never want to give it away or anything like that in a final, said Schoolkate, who has a fast turnaround to qualify for a tournament in Chicago on Sunday, not wanting to wait until morning for the rest of the finale. I’m happy that the tournament did such a good job in winning this game tonight. It’s nice that the sun kind of came out, and they got all hands on deck, and the track dried up quickly. To go on and win like we did was great too. If it had taken a little longer, you never know.