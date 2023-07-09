Hockey tournament commemorates local players lost in bus accident





It has been five years since the bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos hockey team crashed, killing 16. On Saturday, their lives were honored through the sport they loved at the 4th Annual St. Albert Humboldt Broncos Memorial Charity Hockey Tournament. “I think it’s part of the healing,” said tournament co-host Josh Dechaine. “It hit close to home for me when the accident happened. “I played junior hockey and I knew eight or nine guys who were on the bus and so it hit close to home and so I wanted to do something.” Dechaine helped kick off the tournament in honor of Stephen Wack, Jaxon Joseph, Logan Hunter and Conner Lukan, all local players who died in the 2018 crash. “It was four lives lost way too soon and I think their legacy should live on,” added Dechaine. Each team at the tournament is named after one of the guys, and Dechaine said it’s a time to bond, share stories, meet new friends and connect with old ones. “Probably about 80 percent of the players are like friends, family and then we have a bunch of NHL players joining us,” he said. It was Marc Lajoie’s first time participating in the memorial event and he said it is a special feeling to be part of the team. “To get everyone together and kind of remember the guys, it was surreal and a lot of fun,” Lajoie said. Tyler Smith was one of the survivors of the crash and considers the tournament a highlight every year. “Obviously it’s hard and there’s a lot of things going through your mind, but I think I see the joy that the Joesph family, the Wack family, the Lukan family and the Hunter family in particular feel, I think the best part and to see those smiles, you can’t replace them,” said Smith. Four years later, Smith says being on the ice and around crash-affected community members is a way to have some fun as they continue to process their grief. “Any chance that we can really remember how incredible those individuals were and how much of an impact they still have on us, I think you can’t replace that,” he said. The tournament is free to the public. It lasts Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/hockey-tournament-remembers-local-players-lost-in-bus-crash-1.6472607 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos