What was OU’s best defensive team this century?

Erratic to poor defensive play has been the ball and chain of the Oklahoma football program for most of the past decade, reaching record new depths in Brent Venables’ first season as head coach of the Sooners.

The irony of that, of course, is that Venables is considered one of the best defensive minds in college football. No one really expects Oklahoma’s defense to stay like this for much longer, but it’s also safe to say that no one ever expected it to be this bad.

Believe it or not, in the early 2000s, under a different first head coach, Bob Stoopsa defensive coach himself, Oklahoma had one of the best defensive teams in college football.

An offense that scored more than 35 points per game, complemented by a defense that allowed 20 fewer points than those combined to win many games for the Sooners in the early years of this century and send Oklahoma to four BCS national championship games.

Five times in the first decade of the 2000s, Oklahoma’s defense finished in the top-10 nationally in total defense and twice in the top five. Between 2000, the year OU was a perfect 13-0 and won the school’s seventh national football championship, and 2005, Oklahoma’s defense allowed opponents an average of 15.4 points per game.

Venables was part of that Oklahoma defense in the early 2000s as co-defensive coordinator, and there’s every reason to believe he can get the Sooners back there again, with the right players in the right places and in the right system . That was a big reason why Stoops and OU athletics director Joe Castiglione wanted to lure Venables away from the top defensive job at Clemson and bring him back to Norman.

Oklahoma’s best defensive team of this century probably came in 2003, when the Sooners tied for third in the nation in total defense, going just 260 yards and 15.3 points per game. That season, OU was ranked No. 2 in the nation against the pass, allowing 146 yards per game, and 20th in defending the run game (113 yards per game).

Two years earlier, in 2001, the year after the national championship season, the OU defense put up just 263 yards and 13.8 points per game, ranking fourth among NCAA Division I teams.

Between 2000 and 2011, while Venables served as co-defensive coordinator and defensive coordinator, Oklahoma allowed more than 300 yards in total defense only four times in 13 seasons. In contrast, the Sooners have averaged 402 yards per game on defense over the past five seasons (2018-22), with a high of 461 yards last season. Only nine other FBS teams allowed more yards per game on defense than OU in the 2022 season.

This is why a number of college football experts believe that if Oklahoma, with all the offensive weapons it wielded, had been better on defense in 2017, 2018 and 2019 when the Sooners made three straight appearances in the College Football Playoff , she may have displayed a few more national championship trophies by now.

This is also why Brent Venables not only believes, but is absolutely firm, that if Oklahoma can get better on defense, they can win 10+ games by 2023 and compete for a conference championship and perhaps higher.

Time will tell, but there is no doubt that defense is the roadblock that keeps Oklahoma going down the wrong path. Past tense for a course correction.