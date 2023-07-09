Sports
Trading Islanders for DeBrusk makes sense if DeBrincat goes elsewhere
Lou Lamoriello, president of hockey operations for the New York Islanders, reportedly says he plans to use the remainder of the offseason to explore the NHL trade market for talent to supplement the team’s roster. As previously reported, the Islanders would be interested in trading for Alex DeBrincat of the Ottawa Senators, but that move is proving difficult to make.
DeBrincat, who is a restricted free agent, declined to sign an eight-year extension in Ottawa and is seeking a contract similar to the one Timo Meier recently signed with the New Jersey Devils. With an estimated $387,500 in cap space left, Lamoriello will have to move significant chunks to make those kinds of deals happen, according to CapFriendly. Suppose Lamoriello finds a way to move the money; there is no guarantee that the disgruntled striker has an interest in staying with the Islanders beyond next season. Lamoriello rarely gives up assets for a player who doesn’t stick around. Additionally, it has been reported that Michigan native DeBrincat would rather be dealt to the Detroit Red Wings.
If that is indeed the case, the Islanders will have to look elsewhere to add some much-needed scoring power and could trade from a strong area in a trade with another Atlantic Division team.
With veteran Patricia Bergeron the Boston Bruins who may be calling it a career this summer are in dire need of centers. When he does, the opportunity to bring in a player is nice Jean Gabriel Pageau could be tempting for Boston GM Don Sweeney. While Pageau may not have the same pedigree as Bergeron, the two play a very similar style as both are excellent penalty shooters and are among the best in the league at the throw-in.
If he is willing to waive his amended ban on movement, the islanders could open trade talks by offering a package of Pageau and restricted free agent. Oliver Wahlstrom to the Bruins in exchange for Jake DeBrusk.
DeBrusk, who will turn 27 by the start of next season, will enter the final year of his current contract with a record $4 million. Last season, the winger scored a career-high 50 points with 27 goals while appearing in 64 games for the Bruins. Slide him to the left of Bo Horvat and fellow 2015 first-round pick Mathew Barzal on the top line, and DeBrusk becomes the goal threat the Islanders are looking for.
A few years ago, DeBrusk filed for a trade with the Bruins while Bruce Cassidy was still the Boston head coach. He withdrew that request last season under new Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery, and there is no indication he is now interested in leaving. Given how thin Boston’s depth is in the center, the idea of this trade should at least be on the table.
But does a straight trade of Pageau and Wahlstrom work for DeBrusk? It depends on.
Lamoriello may see that DeBrusk only has a year left until he is released and tells Sweeney to make a draft pick to sweeten the deal. On the other hand, after DeBrusk has had the best year of his career, Sweeney may not want to give him up without getting future assets in return. Anyway, trading works from a financial point of view.
Shaking off Pageau’s $5 million cap hit, the Islanders’ cap space jumps to $1.382 million if they hold DeBrusk on his current deal. Meanwhile, Boston only builds an extra million on their payroll with the addition of Pageau’s contract, giving them about $6 million to sign Wahlstrom and their other remaining RFAs.
Is it a deal that is hard for both parties to digest? Yes, but those kinds of transactions are always there. You have to give something to get something.
