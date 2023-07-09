



The NBA’s winningest coach of all time has a new deal. The San Antonio Spurs announced Saturday that Gregg Popovich, who has led the franchise to five NBA championships, has agreed to a new five-year contract with the team. Popovich’s deal is worth more than $80 million, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, surpassing the value of Monty Williams’ six-year, $78.5 million deal he signed with the Detroit Pistons earlier this summer. Popovich, 74, passed Don Nelson in March 2022 for the most wins by a coach in NBA history. After the 2022–23 season, Popovich holds a career record of 1,366 wins and 761 losses. He is also third all-time in playoff wins (170). Popovich also serves as the president of the Spurs’ basketball operations, and it’s possible his new deal will allow him to earn the contract even if he doesn’t coach for the full five years. Popovich took over as interim coach for San Antonio in 1996. The team drafted Tim Duncan the following season after winning the NBA lottery and embarked on a streak of 22 consecutive trips to the playoffs. That streak ended in 2019/20 and the Spurs have had four consecutive losing seasons. However, they again won the lottery and selected the French big man Victor Wembanyamawho has been heralded as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. After the draft, Popovich talked about how much he enjoyed last season despite going 22-60. “We enjoyed the season because we had such great guys in character that it didn’t matter how many we lost in a row, what mattered was the filming session the next day and what we had to do. Practice or the next game and try everything fulfill what we wanted them to do,” Popovich said. “So in a way it was one of the most – this sounds strange – more fun years. It was fun in a way, not being on TV much and you just go to work and you’re not worried about the results.” except players are developing and the team is understanding about the future.”

