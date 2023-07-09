The third key for Woodcroft in building the perfect defensive beast for Edmonton Oilers

Article content
Fifty goals is no small number over the course of a National Hockey League season.
Scoring that many goals means superstar status for a player.
For a team, a 50-goal difference is the difference between making the playoffs and not making the playoffs, the difference between a good NHL team and a great team.
For the 2023-2024 Edmonton Oilers, Edmonton should not only place at the top of the NHL standings by chipping away at 50 goals conceded from their total of 256 goals conceded during the 2022-23 regular season. knocking down championship defenses not only to maintain the lead in games, but also to win the Stanley Cup.
Then how do you get there?
There are four essential things that need to be done, one of which is already in the bag right now. That’s having both the talent and the dedication to play championship-quality defense. The Oilers were left with a bitter taste in their mouths after losing to Vegas in the playoffs, especially as Edmonton was unable to hold onto the hard lead in their games. It is clear from the attitude of Edmonton ace forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl that they are now willing to do whatever it takes to win, and Exhibit A in whatever it takes is to give up 50 few goals in regular season.
With McDavid and Draisaitl committed, players who need to pick up their defensive game, like Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evander Kane, are more likely to do so. Indeed, McDavid has already made this move by playing the best defensive hockey of his career in the 2023 playoffs. It’s hard to imagine the Oilers captain accepting anything short of defensive diligence and excellence this coming season.
The team also needs to improve its defense system as Vegas exploited Edmonton’s man-to-man defense in the playoffs by throwing pucks and players to the net and beating Edmonton’s defenders in the slot on rebounds and deflections to to score a goal. number of open night gimme-like goals. If the buzz around the team is any indication, coach Jay Woodcroft will pick up on what Las Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy did so well: use a zone defense that more often than not stayed home defensive for the Vegas net.
This is the subject of this piece, the need for better line matchups, which make the team a little less dependent on Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on equal strength, but also give those two Oilers aces some easier matchups against somewhat weaker lines of the opposition.
As readers of this blog, and views of our Cult of Hockey podcast will know, I’ve been beating this drum all season, but it’s clear that Edmonton needs a touch-off line to throw out against the offensive lines and also to retain leads. at key moments, such as the last minute of periods when Edmonton has a lead or down the line when Edmonton is protecting a lead. If Edmonton can find such a group of players, Woodcroft can deploy McDavid’s or Draisaitl’s line against less deadly opponents, taking some of the heat off them.
The good news? Clearly, Edmonton has at least five players who would be ideal for such a line, two centers in Ryan McLeod and Derek Ryan and three wingers in newcomer Connor Brown and returning forwards Warren Foegele and Mattias Janmark.
Ryan and Janmark are in a league of their own when it comes to defensive acumen and skill. At the Cult of Hockey, we’ve reviewed every Class A shot for and against the Oilers since the 2010-2011 season. Ryan and Janmark are the best defensive forwards we’ve identified since Shawn Horcoff was an Oiler.
Like Horcoff, Ryan played primarily as an NHL center, but was moved to the wing in the 2023 playoffs and excelled on a line with Ryan McLeod at center and Foegele on the opposite wing. McLeod showed great promise as a two-way center during the 2022-23 regular season, then struggled against the Kings before finding his defensive game against Vegas again. Big and fast, he can skate the puck out of the Oilers side himself and has reasonable defensive smarts, staying mainly to his man’s right in the d-zone, something not every Oilers center can boast of.
He’s got what it takes to be a top class shutdown center so why not give him that chance, put him in that lane against tough competition and see if he can run with it. He’s a solid bet. However, if he trips or gets injured, the team has a solid replacement in Ryan.
If McLeod grabs that central lane, Ryan is an excellent choice on the wing, with Janmark the best bet to round out the trio. Both Ryan and Janmark have a keen understanding of proper defensive positioning. They are almost never out of position. They almost never make the kind of defensive mistakes usually made by other Edmonton forwards, like being on the wrong side of their man in the d-zone, blowing the zone before the puck clears the ice with Edmonton in full possession, or getting lost in defensive coverage.
As for Foegele, he is also a strong choice for his line, given his strong defensive play in the 2023 playoffs and the second half of the 2022-23 regular season.
Of course, Connor Brown also has a reputation for defensive excellence and would be a huge boost to a closed line, but he will probably be needed as a replacement for Kailer Yamamoto on the wing for McDavid or Draisaitl.
The fourth essence is better goalkeeping by Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell, but I can see that happening like magic if Edmonton gets its defensive stance, match-ups and systems right. There’s nothing that makes a keeper look better than making that first save, then having d-men and forwards box out the opposing forwards in search of the rebound, then using their superior position to push the rebound under control, or to give the keeper more time. doing.
It’s not that the Oilers can’t already play a strong defense. They have done so with great regularity in recent years, such as in 2020-2021 under Dave Tippett, in the last half of the 2021-22 regular season after Woodcroft took over as coach. In those stretches, Edmonton allowed about 2.8 goals per game.
Last season they allowed 3.1 per game, 256 goals conceded in 82 games.
The best defensive team in the NHL, the Boston. The Bruins conceded 174 goals, 2.1 per game.
Edmonton does not need to reach that level to defend at the championship level. But it has to shave off 50 goals. If Edmonton conceded 206 goals this year, that would be 2.5 goals conceded per game, 0.6 fewer goals per game than in 2022-23, but only 0.3 fewer goals conceded than when Edmonton played solid defense under Tippett and Woodcroft.
This goal is achievable. It is also possible for this Oilers team to take the same level of defensive excellence into the 2024 playoffs. It is within this team’s reach. It’s as close as they get their hands on the Stanley Cup.
