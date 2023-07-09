Sports
Northwest football hazing allegations: Players claim ‘vicious and inhumane’ practices while coach Pat Fitzgerald is suspended
Northwestern football is coming off a 1-11 season in 2022, and now a fast-moving scandal hangs over the Big Ten program weeks before the start of the season.
Hazing allegations led the school to suspend coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks, and new claims published by The Daily Northwestern student newspaper detail how brutal the rituals were supposedly.
Northwestern is having some of the best seasons in program history under Fitzgerald, and despite last season’s record, there was cause for optimism in 2023 as the school pushed for state-of-the-art renovations of Ryan Field. Now the accusations hover over the team.
Here’s what you need to know about Northwestern’s hazing scandal and what allegedly happened on the program. (Warning: The allegations contain sexual content.)
Northwest football hazing allegations, explained
That reports the Daily Northwestern Saturday that hazing rituals within the Northwestern football team included “forced sex acts” in addition to physical punishment.
An anonymous player told the newspaper that the primary form of hazing was called “running,” an act where the player would be “restrained” by several upperclassmen. They would then begin “bopping him dry” in a dark locker room.
The Daily Northwestern reported that a second anonymous player confirmed the allegations.
“It’s just absolutely blatant and vile and inhumane behavior,” the first player told The Daily Northwestern, adding that Northwestern football has an “abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated that program for years.”
The player claimed that upper class people would select a person to “run” with a hand gesture and claimed that Fitzgerald sometimes made the signal himself during workouts. Northwestern previously said the investigation could not conclude that Fitzgerald had any knowledge of hazing within the program.
The Daily Northwestern further reported that freshmen were reportedly “forced to undress and perform various acts,” including a ritual called “the car wash” that the player described as “extremely painful.” During “the car wash”, players were forced to brush past other naked players before being sprayed with a garden hose.
Both players claimed to have witnessed another ritual where a freshman quarterback was forced to take a shot from center while the two were both naked.
The first player said he reported what he knew to the university in November 2022.
A statement attributed to the “entire Northwestern football team” released Saturday night called the allegations “exaggerated and distorted,” going so far as to say that the claims were “fabrications.”
Statement from the entire Northwestern team opposing the hazing allegations, which they call exaggerated and distorted. They also say coach Pat Fitzgerald had no knowledge of or involvement in the allegations. pic.twitter.com/lMOAgCe0EB
Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) July 9, 2023
The statement adds that Fitzgerald was not involved in any alleged incidents and claims the coach was unaware of any allegations until the investigation brought it to his attention.
How long has Pat Fitzgerald been suspended?
Northwestern announced Friday that Fitzgerald has been suspended without pay for two weeks, effective immediately. The timing of the ban means Fitzgerald will not miss any regular season games and will return before the end of July, in time for the start of fall training.
The university confirmed a player’s claim of hazing, but concluded that Fitzgerald was unaware of the activity.
“The investigation found no evidence to indicate specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach, participation in or knowledge of the hazing was widespread among football players,” Northwestern said in announcing the suspension.
Fitzgerald said in a statement that he was “deeply disappointed” to learn of the hazing allegations and claimed he was unaware of the incidents.
Response to allegations of hazing in the Northwest
In addition to suspending Fitzgerald, Northwestern on Friday banned off-campus practices in Kenosha, Wis.and designate a person who does not report to Fitzgerald to guard the team’s locker room going forward.
University president Michael Schill said hazing in any form is “unacceptable.”
“Our athletic programs meet the highest standards, and in this case we failed to meet them. I expect today’s actions will prevent that from ever happening again,” he said when announcing Fitzgerald’s suspension.
The investigation concluded that hazing occurred, but could not conclude that Fitzgerald was aware.
Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates told The Daily Northwestern on Saturday that the school wants to “support and protect” any students who come forward with allegations, but declined to comment specifically on what the paper’s report said.
Out of respect for the privacy of our student-athletes, we will not be commenting on the findings beyond what we have stated in the study’s release and summary,” Yates said.
Yates told The Daily Northwestern that the university took “decisive action” on Friday, but the anonymous player told the paper the measures were a “blow on the wrist” and criticized the school for not disclosing exactly what was discovered in the investigation .
