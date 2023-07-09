All about the new member of Djokovic’s team





When Novak Djokovic announced his team for the upcoming season at the beginning of the year, there was a name not many people expected to see Carlos Gmez-Herrera.



The surprise wasn’t so much Gomez himself, but the fact that Djokovic never had a batting partner travel with him throughout the year until then. Djokovic and Gomez met in Madrid 15 years ago, when the tournament was held indoors in the Spanish capital. “He’s my middle brother Marko’s best friend and one of my best friends,” Djokovic said at Wimbledon, where he advanced to the fourth round. Two years ago, Djokovic and Gomez-Herrera reached the doubles final in Mallorca. Throughout his own professional career, the 33-year-old Spaniard won 10 Futures titles and reached No. 268 in singles. Carlos Gomez Herrera at the 2007 Madrid Masters Image credit: Alterphotos/Panoramic “Carlos played a lot of tournaments with Marko, so he became a member of our family in a way, a person we have a close relationship with. We often practiced together while he was still playing. Last year, when he decided to retire, we talked and I wished him to join the team Goran (Ivanisevic) and the rest of the team agreed.” Gomez, known by his nickname Charly, is a nice guy who gave Djokovic the freedom to work on tactical details that opponents don’t need to know. “Besides batting partner and assistant coach, Charly is a very well organized person. He contributes to our team both logistically and analytically,” said Djokovic. From Novak to Stefan: Lob is in Djokovic’s genes From time to time, however, Gomez has strong competition for Novak’s eight-year-old son, Stefan, who is his partner. As Djokovic has said in the past, Stefan likes to be a part of the whole process when his dad prepares for the game, including the warm-up. Before the game against Stan Wawrinka, Stefan Novak lobbed, causing everyone on the field to laugh. “Goran (Ivanisevic) always jokes that lobs are in our blood, that Stefan inherited it from me when someone is on the net, a lob arrives 99 percent of the time (laughs). Today Stefan lured me in with a drop shot before lobbing me. Djokovic reiterated how important it is to him that his family is present during the tournament. “It is a great pleasure for me to be able to play tennis with my son. Just that feeling that my son loves and wants to play the sport to which I have dedicated my life… It’s beautiful. If we were on the field together, there is no better feeling in the world.”

