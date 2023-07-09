Balazs runs to U20 Steeplechase title

EUGENE, Ore. freshman Benjamin Balazs won a junior national title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday at the 2023 USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field. At a higher level, Cole Hocker ran to a top three spot in the 1500 meters to qualify for the World Championships.

In the Ducks’ first result of the day, Balazs secured the team’s second U20 title in as many days with his winning time of 8:49.64 in the steeplechase. The Portland native followed Notre Dame’s CJ Singleton at the bell, but took the lead with 300 yards to go. Balazs set a new all-time record with Saturday’s performance, beating his previous score of 9:07.56 set in June at the Portland Track Festival.

The 2023 USATF U20 Championships will serve as a selection event for the Pan Am U20 Championships (August 4-6) in Puerto Rico. Balazs finished ninth at the USATF U20 meeting last year.

Fellow freshmen Aaliyah McCormick won the U20 title in the 100 meters hurdles on Friday.

A three-time NCAA Champion for the Ducks in 2021, Hocker ran to a third-place finish in the 1500 and will now represent Team USA at the World Championships (Aug. 19-27) in Budapest. He finished with a time of 3:35.46 to qualify for his second global competition; Hocker came sixth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Three other past UO standouts finished in the top 10 with Sam Prakel (3:35.83) in fourth, John Gregorek (3:36.56) in ninth and Matthew Centrowitz (3:37.23) in tenth.e.

Future Oregon teammates Simeon Birnbaum and Dan Watcke finished 2-3 respectively in the U20 800 meters final. The two were only 0.03 apart, with Birnbaum just past Watcke, 1:47.96 to 1:47.99, on the line.

Jaida Ross capped off her standout 2023 season with a sixth-place finish in the shot put. She had to go into the top eight to advance to the finals, but the native Medford Ore. produced her best throw of the day at 17.82 m/58-5.75 for 11e to sixth place in the overall standings. Ross improved on her 11th-place finish at last year’s USATF Championships.

Alaysha Johnson, in a step-by-step finish with Kentucky’s Masai Russell, just missed out on a top-three finish in the 100-meter hurdles. Both were credited with a time of 12.46, with a difference of .002 in the race photo, with Russell getting a small lead over third. Johnson was the fastest qualifier (12.37) from the semi-final.

In her first career appearance in a USATF final, Makenzie Dunmore finished sixth in the 400 meters. She crossed the finish line in 50.96 and could be added to the relay pool for Team USA in the 4×400 or mixed relays. Dunmore’s previous best result at the national meet was a semi-final appearance in 2017.

Eugene born and 2021 Pac-12 champion Jackson Mesler clocked a new best record of 8:24.33 en route to seventh in the steeplechase final.

In the opening round of the 200m, past UO standouts, Kyree King and Jenna Prandini both recorded fast times to advance to Sunday’s semifinals. King (20.19) was third in heat four and fifth overall in the rounds. Similarly, Prandini (22.58) finished third in her heat to continue safely.

The 200-meter semifinals begin at 5:30 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, with the finals of each following at 7:10 p.m.

Devon Allen, in more action in the first round, recorded a time of 13.51 to advance to the semi-finals of the 110 meters hurdles. Outside of the top-three car spots in his heat, he took the second of four on-time qualifiers to guarantee himself a track in the next round. Sunday’s semi-finals start at 6:02 PM

Damarcus Simpson, a three-time Pac-12 champion during his UO career, finished sixth in the long jump on day three of the USATF Championships. He used a season-best effort of 7.91 m/25-11.5 to finish 11e place in fifth place. Simpson made a mistake on his remaining three jumps, but was outscored by only one to cement his sixth-place finish.

Signee Aiden Carter is fourth after day one of the U20 decathlon. In five events, Carter has scored 3,628 points en route to Sunday’s finals.

Next one: Under the Ducks’ schedule on day four of the national meeting, Alysah Hickey (jump) and Shelby Moran (hammer) will be in action while Aiden Smith , from this third-place finish in the U20 10K, returns to the track for the U20 5,000 meters. Prakel and Cooper Tear are also entered in the 5,000 meters at the senior level.

Results Saturday

GENTLEMEN

200 meters | first round

5. Kyree King #20.19Q

U20 800 Meters | last

2. Simeon Birnbaum! 1:47.96

3. Dan Watcke! 1:47.99

1500 meters | last

3. Cole Hocker #3:35.46

4. Sam Prakel#3:35.83

9. Johnny Gregorek#3:36.56

10. Matthew Centrowitz # 3:37.23

110m hurdles | first round

14. Devon Allen #13.51q

Steep Pursuit | last

7. Jackson Mesler #8:24.33 (PB)

U20 Steeple Pursuit

1. Benjamin Balazs 8:49.64

Long jump

6. Damarcus Simpson# 7.91m/25-11.5

U20 Decathlon | day one

4. Aiden Carter! 3,628 points

6. 100 meters 11.34 [786 points]

2. Long Jump 6.83m/22-5 [774]

1. Shot Put 12.98m/42-7 [666]

4. High Jump 1.87m/6-1.5 [687]

7. 400 meters 52.22 [715]

WOMEN

U20 100 Meters | first round

10. Lilly Jones 11.78

200 meters | first round

9. Jenna Prandini#22.58Q

–. Jady Mays DNS

400 meters | last

6. Makenzie Dunmore #50.96

100 m hurdles | last

4.Alaysha Johnson #12.46

100 m hurdles | semi-finals

1. Alaysha Johnson #12.37Q

Shot put

6. Jaida Ross 17.82m/58-5.75″.

Current student-athletes in in bold | ! UO Signer | #alum/ProDucks

