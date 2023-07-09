Sports
Balazs runs to U20 Steeplechase title
EUGENE, Ore. freshman Benjamin Balazs won a junior national title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Saturday at the 2023 USATF U20 Championships at Hayward Field. At a higher level, Cole Hocker ran to a top three spot in the 1500 meters to qualify for the World Championships.
In the Ducks’ first result of the day, Balazs secured the team’s second U20 title in as many days with his winning time of 8:49.64 in the steeplechase. The Portland native followed Notre Dame’s CJ Singleton at the bell, but took the lead with 300 yards to go. Balazs set a new all-time record with Saturday’s performance, beating his previous score of 9:07.56 set in June at the Portland Track Festival.
The 2023 USATF U20 Championships will serve as a selection event for the Pan Am U20 Championships (August 4-6) in Puerto Rico. Balazs finished ninth at the USATF U20 meeting last year.
Fellow freshmen Aaliyah McCormick won the U20 title in the 100 meters hurdles on Friday.
A three-time NCAA Champion for the Ducks in 2021, Hocker ran to a third-place finish in the 1500 and will now represent Team USA at the World Championships (Aug. 19-27) in Budapest. He finished with a time of 3:35.46 to qualify for his second global competition; Hocker came sixth at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.
Three other past UO standouts finished in the top 10 with Sam Prakel (3:35.83) in fourth, John Gregorek (3:36.56) in ninth and Matthew Centrowitz (3:37.23) in tenth.e.
Future Oregon teammates Simeon Birnbaum and Dan Watcke finished 2-3 respectively in the U20 800 meters final. The two were only 0.03 apart, with Birnbaum just past Watcke, 1:47.96 to 1:47.99, on the line.
Jaida Ross capped off her standout 2023 season with a sixth-place finish in the shot put. She had to go into the top eight to advance to the finals, but the native Medford Ore. produced her best throw of the day at 17.82 m/58-5.75 for 11e to sixth place in the overall standings. Ross improved on her 11th-place finish at last year’s USATF Championships.
Alaysha Johnson, in a step-by-step finish with Kentucky’s Masai Russell, just missed out on a top-three finish in the 100-meter hurdles. Both were credited with a time of 12.46, with a difference of .002 in the race photo, with Russell getting a small lead over third. Johnson was the fastest qualifier (12.37) from the semi-final.
In her first career appearance in a USATF final, Makenzie Dunmore finished sixth in the 400 meters. She crossed the finish line in 50.96 and could be added to the relay pool for Team USA in the 4×400 or mixed relays. Dunmore’s previous best result at the national meet was a semi-final appearance in 2017.
Eugene born and 2021 Pac-12 champion Jackson Mesler clocked a new best record of 8:24.33 en route to seventh in the steeplechase final.
In the opening round of the 200m, past UO standouts, Kyree King and Jenna Prandini both recorded fast times to advance to Sunday’s semifinals. King (20.19) was third in heat four and fifth overall in the rounds. Similarly, Prandini (22.58) finished third in her heat to continue safely.
The 200-meter semifinals begin at 5:30 p.m. (PT) on Sunday, with the finals of each following at 7:10 p.m.
Devon Allen, in more action in the first round, recorded a time of 13.51 to advance to the semi-finals of the 110 meters hurdles. Outside of the top-three car spots in his heat, he took the second of four on-time qualifiers to guarantee himself a track in the next round. Sunday’s semi-finals start at 6:02 PM
Damarcus Simpson, a three-time Pac-12 champion during his UO career, finished sixth in the long jump on day three of the USATF Championships. He used a season-best effort of 7.91 m/25-11.5 to finish 11e place in fifth place. Simpson made a mistake on his remaining three jumps, but was outscored by only one to cement his sixth-place finish.
Signee Aiden Carter is fourth after day one of the U20 decathlon. In five events, Carter has scored 3,628 points en route to Sunday’s finals.
Next one: Under the Ducks’ schedule on day four of the national meeting, Alysah Hickey (jump) and Shelby Moran (hammer) will be in action while Aiden Smith, from this third-place finish in the U20 10K, returns to the track for the U20 5,000 meters. Prakel and Cooper Tear are also entered in the 5,000 meters at the senior level.
Results Saturday
GENTLEMEN
200 meters | first round
5. Kyree King #20.19Q
U20 800 Meters | last
2. Simeon Birnbaum! 1:47.96
3. Dan Watcke! 1:47.99
1500 meters | last
3. Cole Hocker#3:35.46
4. Sam Prakel#3:35.83
9. Johnny Gregorek#3:36.56
10. Matthew Centrowitz # 3:37.23
110m hurdles | first round
14. Devon Allen #13.51q
Steep Pursuit | last
7. Jackson Mesler#8:24.33 (PB)
U20 Steeple Pursuit
1. Benjamin Balazs 8:49.64
Long jump
6. Damarcus Simpson# 7.91m/25-11.5
U20 Decathlon | day one
4. Aiden Carter! 3,628 points
6. 100 meters 11.34 [786 points]
2. Long Jump 6.83m/22-5 [774]
1. Shot Put 12.98m/42-7 [666]
4. High Jump 1.87m/6-1.5 [687]
7. 400 meters 52.22 [715]
WOMEN
U20 100 Meters | first round
10. Lilly Jones 11.78
200 meters | first round
9. Jenna Prandini#22.58Q
–. Jady Mays DNS
400 meters | last
6. Makenzie Dunmore#50.96
100 m hurdles | last
4.Alaysha Johnson #12.46
100 m hurdles | semi-finals
1. Alaysha Johnson #12.37Q
Shot put
6. Jaida Ross 17.82m/58-5.75″.
Current student-athletes in in bold | ! UO Signer | #alum/ProDucks
For more Oregon cross country and track and field news and information, follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
|
Sources
2/ https://goducks.com/news/2023/7/8/track-and-field-balazs-runs-to-u20-steeplechase-title.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Balazs runs to U20 Steeplechase title
- Former golf phenom ends career with stunning 30ft putt at US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach
- Weekend briefing: will fashion brands use Threads more than Twitter?
- The man who carved the names on the Colosseum in Rome is a tourist from the UK – an Italian policeman. #Briefs #UK #Italy #BBCAnews
- Turkey adopts ‘fair and balanced position’ in Russian-Ukrainian conflict: Erdogan
- Jacob Rees-Mogg urges Bernard Jenkin to quit privileges committee amid police investigation
- All about the new member of Djokovic’s team
- Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z loves it
- Review: Is the JBL Tour Pro 2 useful or just a gimmick?
- Climate change is helping this deadly new virus spread across Europe
- Northwest football hazing allegations: Players claim ‘vicious and inhumane’ practices while coach Pat Fitzgerald is suspended
- Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z loves it