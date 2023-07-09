Iowa Football Recruiting: 3 star Ohio DB Jaylen Watson commits to Hawkeyes





It’s now been a full two weeks since the Iowa Hawkeyes hosted their big official visiting weekend for the 2024 recruiting class and the steady rhythm of positive news continues for the Hawkeyes. In that two-week period, Iowa has seen seven verbal pledges from players in the class of 2024. Throw in their first pledge in the class of 2025, as well as a few favorite walk-ons in 2024 (both had G5 scholarship offers on the table) and it’s safe to say the Hawkeyes are rolling on the recruiting trail. That momentum continues today as Iowa moved one step closer to filling their class of 2024. That comes when Toledo, Ohio athlete Jaylen Watson announced his decision to commit to the Hawkeyes. Watson is yet another intriguing prospect in this class of 2024 that shows a ton of versatility. He has been ranked as a three-star candidate by every major recruiting service, but is classified as a wide receiver. That’s because every school recruited him broadly. That is, every school except Iowa. Seeing something they like about Watson, Phil Parker and the Hawkeyes offered him on the defensive end of the ball, making them the only team to do so. Turning on the movie, it’s hard to get a good idea of ​​exactly what the Iowa staff sees on the defensive side of the ball, since the vast majority of the tape is for Watson’s offensive time. However, the Toledo Central Catholic prospect, who will finish his high school career in Ohio after transferring from River Rouge High School in Michigan this offseason, camped in Iowa City earlier this summer and ran a 4.47 40-yard dash. That type of speed no doubt translates to the secondary. And while other power 5 programs believed Watson could be a D1 wide receiver, he never doubted that he could excel at the next level on the defensive side of the ball. I’m so excited and humbled, Watson told Hawkeye Report. I knew I could play DB at the next level. I would say the main reason I chose Iowa was the opportunity to play for Coach Parker. Who wouldn’t want to be coached by the best in the game? That’s excellent reasoning from an excellent prospect. Of course, having past connections to the Hawkeye program didn’t hurt Iowa when recruiting Watson either. As noted, Watson was born in Michigan where he was coached in his youth by Hawkeye’s current father Brendan Deasfernande. Not surprisingly, Deasfernandes was Watson’s host on campus a few weeks ago. Add in the youngster is former Hawkeye Fred Russell’s cousin and it’s a match made in Heaven. Watson chose the Hawkeyes over a top five group that included Minnesota, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Maryland, but also had offers from Louisville, Marshall, Miami-OH, Toledo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Bowling Green, Kent State, and Freedom. The addition of Watson brings Iowa’s class of 2024 to 19 total pledges. The class ranks 32nd nationally according to On3 (36th per Rivals and 32nd per 247 Sports). That’s good for 8th place in the Big Ten (9th per Rivals and 247 Sports). With Watson on board, only Texas DE Chima Chineke and Florida DB Xavier Lucas remain as uncommitted prospects who participated in Iowas official visiting weekend two weeks ago. The Hawkeyes are looking for another deployment on both the defensive line and defensive back, and possibly another wide receiver in this class. Welcome aboard Jaylen Watson! Jaylen Watson, CB

Height: 510

Weight: 170 lbs

Hometown: Toledo, OH (Central Catholic)

stars: 247 sports – 3; Rivals – 3

