Tennis world stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s ‘insane’ action at Wimbledon
Wimbledon was left in absolute disbelief in the closing stages of the five-set epic in the third round between Holger Rune and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, when the Spaniard inexplicably pulled off an underarm serve late in a fifth-set tiebreak. World number 34 Fokina was subtly tied at 8-8 on the tiebreak serve when he pulled the underarm serve back, which he later admitted was ‘nervous’.
With the entire crowd in shock after Rune easily won the point on the forearm serve, before winning the match 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), Fokina conceded after candidly admitted to the match that he had “himself” at the high-pressure moment. Clearly frustrated with himself, he told reporters after the game that he couldn’t describe what was going through his mind when he tried the forearm.
SORRY: Andy Murray in crushing Wimbledon response amid career questions
Disturbing: Elena Rybakina wins sour amid disturbing scenes at Wimbledon
Fokina has made a somewhat unfortunate habit of making bizarre decisions at crucial Wimbledon moments, making a memorable attempt to shoot between the legs while on match point in the first round last year. That mistake would eventually send the match to five sets.
In the second round, he lost to Jiri Vesely after knocking a ball out of the field while looking at match point – lose in the second round on a penalty point. While he said he was happy to show some improvement this time around, it was still a disappointing turn of events.
I have to accept what happened. I’m fucking myself and I didn’t want to play that point, he told reporters.
I can’t explain what’s going through my head at that moment, because everything is going through your head, everyone is screaming and you’re nervous. I can’t explain to you what’s going on in my head.
However, Fokina was unrepentant and simply called the shot “another serve”. When asked if he would make the same decision again, he added, “Why not?”
The 24-year-old, who is ranked 34th, insisted he would look back on the game positively, saying: “I won’t regret anything. I’m happy for this game that I played because I struggled on grass and how I played today, I convinced myself that I have a lot of things in me.”
However, tennis fans on social media disagreed. High-profile journalist Ben Rothenberg labeled it “one of the most shocking brain farts I’ve ever seen on a tennis court.”
Alcaraz stops Nicolas Jarry to make it to the fourth round of Wimbledon
Meanwhile, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is touted as the only realistic challenger Djokovic these two weeks joined the Serb in the fourth round after defeating Nicolas Jarry. But it took the Spaniard four sets and almost four hours to get past a player who had not played at Wimbledon in four years and had only won one match here until this week.
However, Chilean Jarry is a rising player, having risen from 152 in the world at the start of the year to a career-high 28. Nevertheless, things looked like a piece of cake as Alcaraz won his 17th consecutive set with a lone break.
But in the second set tiebreak, Alcaraz threw a forehand into the net and dropped a set for the first time since facing Arthur Rinderknech in the first round at Queen’s last month. Alcaraz regained the initiative to take third with a lone break.
Still, the tireless Jarry found a second breather and broke again at the start of the fourth, before an incorrect challenge from Alcaraz – who stopped playing to find Jarry’s return had truncated the baseline – left him crouching, annoyed at himself .
But Alcaraz stabilized himself by hitting back for 3-4 and then showed why he’s the player at the top of the tree with an unstoppable backhand return to break before serving for a hard-earned 6-3 6-7 (6) 6 -3 7-5 win.
With AAP
