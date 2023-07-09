Wild is hosting the inaugural Crazy Game of Hockey charity event





ST. PAUL, Min — A sold-out crowd of more than 800 fans was treated to a “Crazy Game of Hockey,” with nearly 60 current and former NHL players, influencers, musicians, and former athletes participating in the inaugural celebrity charity fundraiser to raise money for the Minnesota Wild Foundation at TRIA Rink on Saturday.

“A pretty fun time on the ice for the off-season,” said defender Wild Alex Goligoski. “It’s a good way to get back on the ice. Good charity event and a great turnout with a lot of boys and girls involved.” Wild forwards Matt Boldy And Ryan Hartmanalong with defenders Jared Spurgeon, Jon Merrill and Goligoski were split into two teams coached by OAR vocalist Marc Robarge and local Minneapolis guitarist Cory Wong. NHL alums Wes Walz, Devan Dubnyk, Ryan Carter, Thomas Vanek, Pierre-Marc Bouchard, Drew Stafford, Nate Prosser and Mike Modano also participated in the three-period run. Team Wong defeated Team OAR in a shootout 11-10. “I’ll tell you how I feel tomorrow, but so far so good,” Modano said with a laugh. “We had a lot of guys on the bench, so we had a good rotation and a lot of breaks in between and the guys are just having a good time. “It’s a lot of leg work, a lot of work behind the scenes to put this together quite quickly, so hats off to them. They’ve got something good out of it.” The roster spots extended beyond just hockey athletes, including 7-foot-2 NBA alum Greg Ostertag, and Minnesota native and former Minnesota Twin Joe Mauer. “[Mauer’s] kind of a freak athlete,” said Goligoski. “He can do pretty much anything.” The weekend also featured VIP events and concerts starting on Friday night and ending with an OAR and Cory Wong concert on Saturday at The Armory in Minneapolis. “There are so many great people in that room raising money for a good cause, it’s amazing,” said Spurgeon, noting it was only his second skate of the summer and the first on Friday to prepare for the charity game. “To meet some new people from all different aspects, from the entertainment industry to different sports, to comedians and teammates, it was just nice to get out there and see the fan support for a good cause.” Net proceeds benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation, which supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-affiliated source of funding for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. The total amount raised during the event has not yet been released. “We’re the state of hockey, right? It’s a great community with great people here and I’m happy to be back and apart of it,” Modano said.

