Whitecaps vs Sounders: What we learned from their 3-2 loss

With only one away win in over a year, Vancouver had to capitalize on their home games. Photo by DARRYL DYCK / THE CANADIAN PRESS

Reviews and recommendations are impartial and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission for purchases through links on this page.

Article content The critical homestead of Vancouver Whitecaps has started with a stall.

Advertisement 2 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS RESERVED FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from elite sports columnists Patrick Johnston, Ben Kuzma, JJ Abrams and others. Plus, Canucks Report, Sports and Headline News newsletters and events.

Unlimited online access to De Provincie and 15 news sites with one account.

The Province ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that can be viewed, shared and commented on on any device.

Daily puzzles and comics, including the New York Times crossword.

Support local journalism. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ARTICLES Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from elite sports columnists Patrick Johnston, Ben Kuzma, JJ Abrams and others. Plus, Canucks Report, Sports and Headline News newsletters and events.

Unlimited online access to De Provincie and 15 news sites with one account.

The Province ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition that can be viewed, shared and commented on on any device.

Daily puzzles and comics, including the New York Times crossword.

Support local journalism. REGISTER TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or sign in to continue your reading experience. Access articles from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional articles every month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

Article content Twice the Caps took the lead against the Seattle Sounders on Saturday night at BC Place, and twice Lo Ch equalized for the visitors. Moments after Mattias Laborda picked up his second yellow card and was sent off in the first minute of extra time, Seattle’s Yeimar batted in a loose ball to give the Sounders a 3–2 win.

Sign up to receive The Canucks Report newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox at the start of each series. Essential reading for hockey fans who eat, sleep, canucks, repeat. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or a newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk email folder. The next issue of Canucks Report will be in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging in. try again

Article content Ranko Veselinovic and Ryan Gauld scored for Vancouver (6-7-7), which remains ninth in the Western Conference. Seattle (10-7-5) won for the second straight, but only the second time in seven games, to move back to second in the West. Saturday marked the first of four home games in a row for the Whitecaps, who will play seven straight from BC Place, the longest stretch of road in their MLS history once the home period is over. With only one away win in over a year, Vancouver needed to capitalize on their home games, and it’s been a tough slog lately. They have failed to win in three consecutive games at BC Place (0-1-2) and have now conceded a total of six goals in the past two games. But head coach Vanni Sartini was not concerned about his team’s stalling. No, no, he said. Make the playoffs so you can make headlines. No problem.

Article content

Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content GAME, SET PIECE, MATCH All five goals in the games came from set pieces, either immediately or immediately afterwards. Ch scored from a corner kick and a free kick, and Yeimar’s winner came as the Caps failed to clear a play that started with a free kick. Veselinovic scored another fleeting header from a perfect Gauld free-kick, and Yohei Takaoka got a secondary assist when his goal kick was tagged by Brian White to Gauld, who split the defenders and put them past Stefan Cleveland. But the Caps were not happy with three goals in 30 minutes. Disappointed, Gauld said. Disappointed we got three at home. Three conceded from set pieces. If you get three against at home, you’re clearly doing something wrong. I think we should look back at this game; I think there is a lot we can improve on.

Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The biggest takeaway is that against a quality team, you can’t allow yourself to be casual, Sartini added. Veselinovic had two aerial duels he would like back, both of Chu’s goals being assisted by Jackson Ragen headers he couldn’t reach and only looking forward to Wednesday against Austin. It was quiet. Everyone was disappointed, he said of the locker room after the game. Especially after the second goal we (felt) we could win this game. We should win this game. But then the second goal came. Everyone was just silent. Nobody knew what to say. Tomorrow is a day off, we should remember that. And then we have to go 200 percent from Monday to focus on Wednesday. THE GAULDVADER If there was anything positive, it was Gauld continuing his sweltering game. His goal was his sixth along with four assists in his last seven appearances in all competitions. Five of those goals came at home.

Ad 5 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content His goal in the 72nd minute came from a Yohei Takaoka goal kick, which Brian White passed to an onrushing Gauld. He split the defenders and put it past Seattle’s Stefan Cleveland. Every time Brian goes up I’m going to bet and take it behind me because he’s winning a lot of those 50-50s in the air. So I like to bet on them, he said. Takaoka earned a secondary assist on the game. He joins four others Brad Knighton, Joe Cannon, David Ousted, Cody Cropper as the only goalkeepers to record an assist. The last to do it was Cropper. It was almost identical to Saturday’s game, when in an August 13, 2022 game, he kicked a ball into the LA Galaxy half, only to see Gauld run up behind the attacker, split the defenders and score.

Ad 6 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content SPLIT MARRIAGE With Laborda now suspended for two games, he was already on the verge of missing one game for his first yellow card, and the red card now added another. The Caps will be happy to have Tristan Blackmon back in the lineup. But how they approach the game with Austin depends a lot on the international game. Both Ali Ahmed and Julian Gressel are away with the Canadian and US national teams and will play in the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup on Sunday. Sartini said they will have to wait and see which team gets knocked out to find out who they will get back for their mid-week match. So who will Gauld root for when he watches? Jamaica is a team I know I want to win. Good luck to them, he said with a smile. Jamaica and Whitecaps fullback Javain Brown will play Guatemala in the other quarterfinal of the Gold Cup on Sunday.

Ad 7 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content I saw Ali’s first game and he did a really good job. USA also has a strong team. It’s good to see the Julians getting involved a bit too, he said. Unfortunately for one of them, they’ll be back here next week, but you know, be glad you got one. [email protected] Twitter.com/TheRealJJAdams NEXT GAME Wednesday Vancouver Whitecaps v Austin FC 7:30 pm,BC place,TV:TSN,Radio:AM730 The rivalry between Sounders and Whitecaps is decades old, but Vancouver has yet to mature Transfer time: The top 10 summer moves made by the Vancouver Whitecaps Support our journalism: Our in-depth journalism is possible thanks to the support of our subscribers. For just $3.50 a week, you get unlimited ad-lite access to The Vancouver Sun, The Province, National Post and 13 other Canadian news sites. Support us by subscribing today: The Vancouver sun | The province.

Article content

Share this article on your social network