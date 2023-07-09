4 star running back picks the Illini over Utah





On Saturday, the Illinois football team had 16 pledges for the class of 2024, but now we can add one more to that list. The recruiting prowess of Bret Bielema and his Illini coaching staff over the past three years has been impressive. Back-to-back top 50 recruiting classes in 2022 and 2023 was a good start, and now the program is on track for another top 50 group in 2024. Over the years, Bielema is known for developing the offensive line and running backs. He has placed numerous players in the NFL from both position groups. This fact probably helps on the recruitment process. I’m sure it helped Illinois bring in Ca’Lil Valentine. On Saturday, Valentine took to social media to announce that he was ending his recruitment and choosing Illinois as his landing site. He chose the Illini over the Utah Utes. With Ca’Lil Valentine’s commitment, the Illinois football team has one of the most talented running back rooms in program history Valentine is a 6-foot, 180-pound running back from Chandler High School in Arizona. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 350 player in the class of 2024. He is also the No. 30 returning to the country and the No. 8 player coming from Arizona. This was a tough draft for Illinois to win. For a long time, ‘experts’ predicted that Utah would emerge victorious. On Friday, those predictions changed, as three 247Sports people predicted Illinois would be the landing site. Illinois is getting a great run back though. As a junior, Valentine helped his Chandler team to a 9-3 record. He would lead the team with 1,347 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. Valentine was also second on the team with 395 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Opinion This is a huge commitment for Illinois. Bielema and his coaching staff just went to Arizona and pulled out one of the best players in the state. We’ve done that with a handful of states now. Valentine is a really talented running back who is now becoming part of a solid running back room. It will be interesting to see what the running back depth chart will look like in 2024. Illinois has talent, but there’s a lot of unproven talent. Reggie Love III is the most experienced and he will be senior in 2024. My guess is that he will start or at least be in rotation for the next two years as one of the top two running backs. Josh McCray also has something to prove this season. He more or less fell back into the shadows last season after some injuries. I wonder if he can earn a spot at the top of the depth chart. And then we come to the young talent. Jordan Anderson has a lot of talent and is a freshman. Both Aidan Laughery and Kaden Feagin will also be fighting for depth chart positioning. They were both high-level recruits coming out of high school. Valentine will have plenty of chances to become one of the top dogs when he enters the program in 2024. With his dual threat skill, he should be a big option in this Illinois offense for years to come. This was a big problem for the Illini.

