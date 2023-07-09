Badgers hockey coach Mike Hastings summarizes his first 100 days as head coach | Work

MADISON (WKOW) — July 8 marks 100 days since Mike Hastings was named head coach of the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey program, and he sat down at WKOW this week to reflect on what his first three months were like.

“A bit vague,” Hastings said. “A lot of the things we needed to get in place are there — find a place to live, hire staff, keep some staff, try to build relationships with our athletes. Basically, we’re just trying to step foot in …for the other and make sure we continue to build a really good foundation that we can lean on later on.

Hastings spent 11 years at Minnesota State Mankato as the men’s hockey coach before arriving in Madison. Before that, he spent 14 years in Omaha, Nebraska as head coach.

“25 of the last 30 years I coach have been in two different places,” Hastings explained. “First, to put family first. Both of my kids eventually graduated from Mankato, so when that happened, my wife and I discussed that if things happened, we’d talk about it, and that was actually the first piece And the second piece was then getting a chance to listen to Mac and talk about his vision of what it means to be a badger and I thought that really resonated with some of the things that resonated with my wife, myself, and then know what has been done at the University of Wisconsin in the past, and what the expectations are for the future.”

Hastings intends to keep things simple when it comes to laying the groundwork for that future of his program and his players.

“All we ask of you is to try to get the most out of every day,” Hastings said. “As long as we deal with our dailies and crush it, that gives us a chance to have a really good week, to a really good month, to hopefully deliver a really good season. I know it sounds simple. It’s hard to do, but those are the expectations we have of the University of Wisconsin and our program.”

Hastings has already made the move from Mankato to Madison with some familiar faces around him, including transfer players and assistant coaches, but he’s balanced that with the players already at UW.

“You know you kind of understand that they’ve been through a transition as much as myself, our staff, the guys who were here were recruited by the group that was here before us,” Hastings said. “So they went through some unstable waters when this decision was made. Give them a little insight into what might be our vision of what we want us to be, both on the ice and off the ice. Starting from there and building it up of those relationships so that there can be some trust.”

Hastings said in his first meeting with the media in March that the expectation is not to come in and immediately compete for a national championship, but that it is a goal to build towards. That’s something he still believes, but he says he won’t hold back his team’s success.

“First and foremost, lay that foundation and then see where we can get to,” Hastings said. “It’s amazing what can happen with driven, focused, motivated athletes and really good people. I’ve been on some incredible journeys with different groups of athletes. They’ve navigated the waters better than I ever imagined. We’ve got to be there for when it gets a little rocky or stormy so they understand there’s more to it than just winning and losing hockey games.”