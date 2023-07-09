Indian table tennis squad for Asian Games announced

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will lead the Indian table tennis team at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. The tournament will take place from September 25 to October 2.

The Indian team made history at the previous edition of the Asian Games and won their first medals. Kamal led the men’s team to a bronze medal and teamed up with Manika Batra to finish third in the mixed doubles event.

In this edition, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran teams up with Batra for mixed doubles and Kamal for men’s doubles. Gnanasekaran will also compete in the men’s singles.

The rest of the men’s team consists of Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. Anthony Amalraj failed this time and was replaced by Shah.

In the women’s team, Batra will aim for a podium place together with Sreeja Akula, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Ayhika Mukherjee and Diya Chitale.

Sutirtha and Ayhika will ply their trade in women’s doubles, while Chitale and Akula will make up the opposing team.

Batra and Akula will compete in the women’s singles.

Each country may have only two players per category in singles in the Asian Games table tennis competition.

Participating in the Asian Table Tennis Championships in the Republic of Korea from September 3-10 will provide the team with valuable preparation and competition experience ahead of the Asian Games.

MORE: PV Sindhu Canada Open badminton 2023: Results, schedule