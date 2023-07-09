David Warner handed over an alarming reality check retired by cricket greats | Cricket

David Warner has had an unforgettable outing with the bat in the Ashes series so far. In the third Test at Headingley, Warner fell prey to Stuart Broad, again the Australian batsman got almost identical dismissals in both innings against the right-arm England pacer. Broad has now sacked Warner 17 times in Test cricket as problems continue to mount for the southpaw opener, who now risks losing his place in the side. Australia’s David Warner leaves the field after losing his wicket during the 3rd Ashes Test (AP)

As Warner’s battle against Broad doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, former cricketers Mark Butcher and Kumar Sangakkara discussed the Australian batsman’s troubles in detail. On a segment ahead Sky Sports, Sangakkara drew on his own playing career and his experience playing against both Broad and James Anderson, stating that working on the nets is the only solution to the problem. However, Butcher pointed out the major difference between Sangakkara and Warner’s approach to play.

“I think Warner’s problem is he goes to the ball so hard,” Butcher began.

“Even when he plays the line, you imagine the ball coming back, but because he hits his hands so hard at it, he always carries. (With) Kumar (Sangakkara), one of the things that comes to mind as seeing him hit was just how relaxed he was and how much he let the ball come to him and therefore if there’s that little bit of movement and you’re not going to it you can basically just pull the bat on the inside or you just hold the line and the ball goes by.

But one of David Warner’s great strengths is how he goes to the ball and how aggressive he is. In Australia, where you don’t get that much lateral movement, that’s great, but here you have to be a little more careful, Butcher said.

As the conversation moved to Warner’s statement earlier this year about his Test future, where he had expressed his wish to say goodbye at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Test against Pakistan, Butcher said the Australian opener may not have the chance gets to get this far. .

It’s always rather presumptuous. Very few people can call with their closing moment and they are usually the absolute greats of the game. David Warner has been an excellent player, but there will come a time when someone else is going to call for you, I’m afraid. If Stuart Broad keeps knocking, Butcher said, fearing the worst for Warner.

If Australia were to win this test and win the Ashes then there could be some sentimental reason to say ‘You know what, we’ll let him through to the Oval, give him a fanfare there, but we’re going to look for something else to do when we are back home in Australia’. If they lose this test, the series is still alive, maybe that conversation will start about maybe getting him out of the firing line and making a replacement, the former England batsman went on to say.

Sangakkara, meanwhile, pointed to the moment when Warner missed an opportunity to put himself in the driver’s seat in this Ashes series.

Going back to the Edgbaston Test, the first Test of the Ashes where David Warner seemed to have made some adjustments and he actually treated Broad well. I think if he had recognized that moment at the time, actually been a little bit more aggressive as his innings progressed against the other bowlers to get runs behind him, and taking that opportunity especially in the second innings went into one- day mode and actually trying to attack and get those boundaries would have made itself and Australia a little bit better. I think he missed an opportunity there, said the former Sri Lanka captain.