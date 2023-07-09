Sports
David Warner handed over an alarming reality check retired by cricket greats | Cricket
David Warner has had an unforgettable outing with the bat in the Ashes series so far. In the third Test at Headingley, Warner fell prey to Stuart Broad, again the Australian batsman got almost identical dismissals in both innings against the right-arm England pacer. Broad has now sacked Warner 17 times in Test cricket as problems continue to mount for the southpaw opener, who now risks losing his place in the side.
As Warner’s battle against Broad doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon, former cricketers Mark Butcher and Kumar Sangakkara discussed the Australian batsman’s troubles in detail. On a segment ahead Sky Sports, Sangakkara drew on his own playing career and his experience playing against both Broad and James Anderson, stating that working on the nets is the only solution to the problem. However, Butcher pointed out the major difference between Sangakkara and Warner’s approach to play.
“I think Warner’s problem is he goes to the ball so hard,” Butcher began.
“Even when he plays the line, you imagine the ball coming back, but because he hits his hands so hard at it, he always carries. (With) Kumar (Sangakkara), one of the things that comes to mind as seeing him hit was just how relaxed he was and how much he let the ball come to him and therefore if there’s that little bit of movement and you’re not going to it you can basically just pull the bat on the inside or you just hold the line and the ball goes by.
But one of David Warner’s great strengths is how he goes to the ball and how aggressive he is. In Australia, where you don’t get that much lateral movement, that’s great, but here you have to be a little more careful, Butcher said.
As the conversation moved to Warner’s statement earlier this year about his Test future, where he had expressed his wish to say goodbye at the Sydney Cricket Ground during the Test against Pakistan, Butcher said the Australian opener may not have the chance gets to get this far. .
It’s always rather presumptuous. Very few people can call with their closing moment and they are usually the absolute greats of the game. David Warner has been an excellent player, but there will come a time when someone else is going to call for you, I’m afraid. If Stuart Broad keeps knocking, Butcher said, fearing the worst for Warner.
If Australia were to win this test and win the Ashes then there could be some sentimental reason to say ‘You know what, we’ll let him through to the Oval, give him a fanfare there, but we’re going to look for something else to do when we are back home in Australia’. If they lose this test, the series is still alive, maybe that conversation will start about maybe getting him out of the firing line and making a replacement, the former England batsman went on to say.
Sangakkara, meanwhile, pointed to the moment when Warner missed an opportunity to put himself in the driver’s seat in this Ashes series.
Going back to the Edgbaston Test, the first Test of the Ashes where David Warner seemed to have made some adjustments and he actually treated Broad well. I think if he had recognized that moment at the time, actually been a little bit more aggressive as his innings progressed against the other bowlers to get runs behind him, and taking that opportunity especially in the second innings went into one- day mode and actually trying to attack and get those boundaries would have made itself and Australia a little bit better. I think he missed an opportunity there, said the former Sri Lanka captain.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/very-few-players-get-call-on-their-own-retirements-david-warner-handed-alarming-reality-check-by-cricket-greats-101688887437124.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- RHOBH star Kyle Richards responds to rumors that she is dating Morgan Wade | Entertainment
- David Warner handed over an alarming reality check retired by cricket greats | Cricket
- Five times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle seduced Parisian fashion brands
- What is the stock market? a beginner’s guide to indian capital markets
- How to import Google Forms into Jotform
- NATO unity will be tested at Vilnius summit – KGET 17
- Winner’s share and full purse breakdown for the 78th US Women’s Open
- Brad Pitt makes his Formula 1 debut as Hollywood hits Silverstone
- Top 20 Women Powering Middle Eastern Tech Brands in 2023
- Modi’s dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘mohabbat ki dukaan’ call: ‘Congress only means…’ | Latest India News
- Jokowi spends Saturday evening meeting locals in Malioboro
- I Wouldn’t Have Pulled People Out: George Clooney Hated Tom Cruises Explosive Rant Of His High Horse Despite Mission Impossible Star Trying To Save Hollywood Jobs