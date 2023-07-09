“Most Earthquaking Brain Farts Ever Seen”

The tennis world, including Rennae Stubbs and Pam Shriver, was stunned by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s gaffe at a key moment. This eventually led to his defeat to Holger Rune at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Holger Rune, number 6 in the world, took on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, number 31 in the seed, in the third round of Wimbledon on Saturday. The pair were locked in a five-set, high-intensity battle, which eventually ended in Rune’s favor after the decisive 10-point super tiebreak, 6–3, 4–6, 6–3, 4–6, 7–6. (8).

The 20-year-old’s chances of coming through looked grim a few minutes before the close. Rune served to stay in the match in the 10th game of the fifth set where he trailed two match points.

However, the Dane scored a few crucial points to finally close the game and forced a decisive tie-break after the 12th game.

Holger Rune trailed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for most of the tiebreak. The Spanish opponent led 6-2 at one point, with two minibreaks to his name. Rune fought back to reduce the 24-year-old’s lead. He eventually leveled the score at 8–8, despite Davidovich Fokina’s formidable performance.

With a match point on the line at 8-8, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina made a very questionable decision to produce an underarm serve, a choice that cost him dearly. A highly alert Rune responded quickly by hitting a returning winner.

The mini-break donated by the Spaniard turned out to have consequences, as Holger Rune ended the game on his serve on the next run.

The tennis world was speechless by the abrupt decision of the world number 34 and shared their reactions to it.

Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rennae Stubbs pointed out that Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s Wimbledon campaign similarly ended last year with a controversial super tie-break. On that occasion, he lost after a penalty for misuse of the ball on match point.

“That was the worst brain fart I’ve seen in a long time! Davidovich Fokina hit 8-8 underhand in the tiebreak! I mean I thought his default (hit a ball out of bounds) in the TB last year & defaulted staying was a brain fart but this year he has outdone himself!” Stubbs said.