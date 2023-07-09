Buium Confident Denver D Man





(Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in Detroit Hockey Now updates from some of the top Detroit Red Wings prospects) There is no doubt that the 2023/24 season will be critical for Shai Buium, a defender who was picked in the second round in 2021 (No. 36 overall). Buium, who will be a junior at the University of Denver, says working on the little things will be key to his improvement as a player and prospect. “Obviously winning a national championship is going to be a team focus,” said Buium, who played on the Pioneers’ 2022 NCAA championship team. “For me personally, it sticks to the little things during the season, like skating every day and doing the edging that we do here (at the recent Red Wings Prospects Development Camp). That stuff is going to help me make it to the NHL, so get that stuff and keep working hard in the gym. Buium’s Brother Top 2024 Prospect. Buium is a 6-3, 205-pound San Diego native whose parents are from Israel. He was introduced to hockey during his childhood by a cousin. He’s not the only hockey player in his family. His brother Zeev, who will be a freshman at Denver this winter, is considered a top contender in next year’s draft. Dan Cleary, the Red Wings’ director of player development, is optimistic about Shai Buium’s progress in Denver. “I think Shais has made good strides,” he said. “You have to give these kids some time to figure it out and have a little fun, whether it’s learning from their mistakes or trial and error. I think Sha is a good player. He’s a good size. I have good hands, it’s an important season. He will also have his brother in Denver with him, so that would be nice. Buium will be back in Denver this summer to train with teammates and focus on hockey. Instead, he plans to focus on things like nutrition and getting enough rest by the time team training starts in September “I’ve learned that one of the big things is getting enough hours of sleep each night,” he said. “They talk about the more you get used to going to bed earlier, your body will get used to waking up earlier. Little things like getting outside and seeing daylight early in the morning are really good for you. So by applying those little things, you really make a big change.” Analysis This is a crucial season for Buium as the Wings hope he can develop into the player they hoped for when they took him early in the second round in 2022. The Red Wings have plenty of quality young defenders led by Simon Edvinson. The Red Wings are looking for Buium to show that he is one of the best defenders. Prediction The Red Wings expect him to spend more time on special teams this winter. His overall progress will go a long way in determining his future with the team. Three seasons in college should be enough time to prepare him for the pro game. Red Wings intrigued by Amadeus

