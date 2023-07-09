Ali wins US 100m hurdles title at USATF Outdoor Championships





Athletics | July 08, 2023 Nia Ali won her first U.S. title in the 100-meter hurdles and five Trojans advanced to the finals or semifinals of the event on the third day of the USATF Championships and Darius Rainey placed sixth in the 800m and Bryce Brock eighth in the 100 meters during the second day of the 2023 USATF U20 Championships, both held today (July 8) at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. At the USATF Outdoor Championships: Nia Ali (USC, 2011) won the 2023 US title in the 100m hurdles with a season-best time of 12.37 (+0.4). The 2019 world champion won her first U.S. outdoor title in the 100-meter hurdles at the event. Ali advanced to the final in second place by winning her semi-final with a then season best time of 12.43 (+0.5).

Caisha Chandler ran a PR of 22.32 (+0.2) to finish second in her 200m heat and qualified fifth for tomorrow’s semi-final of the event. Her time moved her from fourth to third on USC’s all-time 200m list. TeeTee Terry (USC, 2021) also won her 200m heat with a PR of 22.38 (+2.0).

ran a PR of 22.32 (+0.2) to finish second in her 200m heat and qualified fifth for tomorrow’s semi-final of the event. Her time moved her from fourth to third on USC’s all-time 200m list. TeeTee Terry (USC, 2021) also won her 200m heat with a PR of 22.38 (+2.0). Dalilah Muhammad (USC, 2012) won the semifinals of the women’s 400 meters hurdles with a time of 54.17. Her time was the fastest of the runners advancing to tomorrow’s final. Anna Cockrell (USC, 2021) placed second in her 400-meter hurdles semifinal with a time of 55.44, advancing to the final in fourth place.

Rai Benjamin (USC, 2019) had the fastest qualifying time of 48.26 to advance to the men’s 400m hurdles final tomorrow. At the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships: freshman Darius Rainey ran a personal best of 1:50.02 and placed sixth in the men’s 800 meters final at the USATF U20 Track & Field Championships. It was only his third 800m outdoor race this season.

ran a personal best of 1:50.02 and placed sixth in the men’s 800 meters final at the USATF U20 Track & Field Championships. It was only his third 800m outdoor race this season. freshman Bryce Brock placed eighth in the men’s 100-meter sprint final with a time of 10.55 (+2.0). Earlier in the day he reached the final with a time of 10.58 (+0.9) in the heats.

placed eighth in the men’s 100-meter sprint final with a time of 10.55 (+2.0). Earlier in the day he reached the final with a time of 10.58 (+0.9) in the heats. freshman Tamal Myers came second in his 400m hurdles heat to advance to tomorrow’s final. Myers had the fifth fastest qualifying time. It was his first official race in the 400 meters hurdles as a Trojan horse.

came second in his 400m hurdles heat to advance to tomorrow’s final. Myers had the fifth fastest qualifying time. It was his first official race in the 400 meters hurdles as a Trojan horse. freshman Christine M. Mallard won the heat of the women’s 400 meters with a time of 52.20 and advanced to tomorrow’s final with the second fastest qualifying time. Incoming freshman Madison Whyte placed second in her heat and fourth overall to advance to the finals with a time of 53.02.

won the heat of the women’s 400 meters with a time of 52.20 and advanced to tomorrow’s final with the second fastest qualifying time. Incoming freshman Madison Whyte placed second in her heat and fourth overall to advance to the finals with a time of 53.02. Incoming freshman Jacob Andrews ran a light PR of 46.26 to take second in his 400m heat to advance to tomorrow’s final in fourth. # # # # #

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://usctrojans.com/news/2023/7/8/track-field-ali-wins-us-100m-hurdles-title-at-usatf-outdoor-championships.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos