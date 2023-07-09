Engro Cricket Coaching Project Starts Next Week | Press release





List of U13 and U16 players is attached and available here Urdu version of the press release attached here Lahore, July 9, 2023: Six foreign coaches, including three Test cricketers, will be involved in the second year Engro Cricket Coaching Project under the PCB Pathway Cricket Program that starts next week. About 120 players from the age category U13 to U19 will receive training from both foreign and local coaches in Lahore and Muridke from July 10 to August 10. For the program PCB and Engro Corporation signed a three-year agreement last year, under which Engro Corporation sponsors the foreign coaches involved in the program. The Elite coaches include Australia’s Geoff Lawson, New Zealand’s Scott McLaren (strength and conditioning coach), South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs, UK’s Gordon Parsons and Julien Fountain, and Zimbabwe’s Tatenda Taibu. The coaches who have played international cricket include Lawson of Australia (46 Tests, 79 ODIs), Gibbs of South Africa (90 Tests, 248 ODIs, 23 T20Is) and Taibu of Zimbabwe (28 Tests, 150 ODIs, 17 T20Is ). At some point, five coaches will be working on the coaching project, with Gibbs only working with the U13 and U16 players. He leaves on 16 July and is replaced by Lawson, who arrives on 22 July to work with the U16 players for a few days before heading to the U19 cricket clinic. Parsons, who has worked as a bowling and head coach in South Africa and the UK, was involved in last year’s program and remained as bowling coach during Pakistan U19’s home series against Bangladesh in November 2022. Parsons will serve as a bowling coach in the program, while former Pakistani men’s field coach Fountain will serve as a field coach in the program. U13 25 U13 players selected for the program will be training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) from 13 to 25 July. The players born on or after September 1, 2010 are eligible for selection. Furthermore, the players were selected based on their performance in the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament held from March 12 to May 5 this year and the players who were part of the 100 program last year. The players who have performed in the U13 tournament, but are overage, have been migrated to the U16 level. More information about the selection criteria for U13 players is available here. U16 From July 10 to 25, 37 U16 players will participate in the program at the Muridke Country Club (MCC). Players born on or after September 1, 2007 are selected to participate in the program. The players are selected after performing in the Inter-Region U16 One-Day Tournament which was held this year from March 12 to May 6 and were part of the 100 program last year. Like U13, the players who have performed in the U16 tournament, but are too old, have progressed to U19 level. More information about the criteria for this age group selection is available here. U19 Approximately 58 U19 players in two groups will work simultaneously under elite coaches at the NCA and MCC from July 26 to August 10. The eligibility criteria for the U19 players is September 1, 2004. Player names will be announced in due course.

