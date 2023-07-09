Sports
Northwest hazing allegations: Former Northwest football player says hazing included sexual acts; Pat Fitzgerald suspended
EVANSTON, Illinois — A former Northwest footballer on Saturday detailed various hazing incidents within the program to The Daily Northwestwith some involving sexualized acts led by upper class people to punish younger players for making mistakes in practices and games.
The former player, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Daily Northwestern that sexualized hazing took place in the team’s locker room. A common practice called “running” involved holding a younger player while eight to ten older players engaged in a sexualized act in the locker room. Versions of “running” occurred during certain parts of the year, including Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“It’s a shocking experience as a freshman to see your fellow freshman teammates get wheeled away, but then you see everyone in the locker room,” the former player told The Daily Northwestern. “It’s just a very abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated that program for years.”
According to the paper, the former player reported his allegations to the school in late 2022 and spoke to investigators during a six-month study commissioned by the university, the findings of which were released Friday.
Northwestern cited an “anonymous whistleblower” in its executive report of the investigation.
The school said the hazing claims could be “largely supported” and that “there had been significant opportunities to discover and report” what happened, but investigators did not find enough evidence to prove that coaches knew about the activities. Researchers also got different perspectives on the behavior after interviews with current and former players.
The Northwestern football team issued a statement to an ESPN reporter about the allegations, calling them “exaggerated” and “twisted.”
Head coach Pat Fitzgerald was suspended without pay for two weeks on Friday, one of several actions implemented in Northwestern’s response. Other measures included no off-campus preseason workouts in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where some of the alleged hazing took place, and a new football locker room monitor that will not report to Fitzgerald or his staff.
Northwestern said in a statement to ESPN Saturday that it will not comment on the investigation beyond what it released Friday. Sources with direct knowledge told ESPN that investigators were already aware of the former player’s allegations.
“Our number one priority is to support and protect our students, including the young man who brought these matters to our attention and all student-athletes who had the courage to come forward in this independent investigation,” Northwestern said in the statement. from Saturday. “That is why the university immediately opened this investigation when it learned of the allegations and took decisive action when we established the facts.”
In a statement sent to ESPN Saturday night by the Northwestern football team, the players denounced hazing, expressing support for Fitzgerald and his “unwavering dedication to our team.”
“We want to reiterate that as representatives of the Northwestern Football program, we do not tolerate any form of hazing,” the statement said. “Hazing goes against our values of respect, integrity and personal growth. We are committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive environment that promotes the well-being and development of every individual on our team.”
The statement also labeled the allegations “exaggerated and distorted”.
“It is disheartening to see the allegations against our team being exaggerated and twisted into lies. These fabrications have been made with the intention of damaging our program and tarnishing the reputation of our dedicated players and coaching staff,” the statement said. . . “We firmly deny the validity of these allegations and are united in our contention that they do not reflect the true character of our team.”
Fitzgerald, a decorated alum who has coached Northwestern since 2006, said in a statement Friday that he was deeply disappointed by the hazing allegations and had no prior knowledge of the incidents.
“Northwestern football is proud to produce not only athletes, but fine young men of character befitting the program and our university,” Fitzgerald said in his statement. “We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards in the future.
