Swiatek, Sabalenka and Rybakina: the new Big Three in tennis? | Wimbledon

For for the past 15 years or so, men’s tennis has been dominated by the Big Three: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. Their matches were a perfectly curated contrast of styles, personalities and even clothing choices. Their rivalry propelled the sport to unexplored levels of quality and popularity, and their clashes became the story that propelled every grand slam to an inevitable final.

There’s buzz about the Big Three at Wimbledon again this week, but not the original trio: Federer watches from the royal box these days, and Nadal, injured, may never bring his magnificent collection of tics to the hallowed turf again.

The chatter is about the new Big Three in the women’s game: Poland’s Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus and Elena Rybakina, who plays for Kazakhstan.

They are ranked first, second, and third, respectively, and together they have won the last five majors. There is growing suspicion that one of them will win the Venus Rosewater Dish as women’s champion next Saturday, although Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Czech player Petra Kvitova, the two-time Wimbledon winner, may have their say.

It was tennis legend Chris Evert, who knows a thing or two about rivalry, who sparked the discussion earlier this year.

There are now three players who could be the Federer, Nadal and Djokovic of women’s tennis, and we know who they are: Iga, Aryna and Elena, she said. When Serena retired, we thought, oh my god, women’s tennis is in trouble. Where will the next champion come from? I think we’re looking at where the next champion will come from, if not three major champions.

The omens, judging by Wimbledon, are promising for a compelling, unpredictable dynamic. The first thing you notice is that the three players are very different physically. Swiatek is the smallest, but is an electric mover. She’s wearing a cap that’s almost pulled over her eyes, so it’s hard to tell what she’s thinking.

Sabalenka has the stature of the Amazon and a tattoo of a growling tiger on her left forearm, which she chose to reflect her aggressive style of play.

Rybakina, a surprise winner of last year’s Wimbledon, is tall and lithe, and her expression barely changes when she doubles or wins the entire tournament.

Igas a bit shy, says Barbara Schett, a former world number 7, and now a presenter of Eurosports Wimbledon coverage. That’s definitely a contrast to the way she is on the track, because on the track, she’s brutal. She plays so intensely, but off the field she almost seems a little vulnerable to me.

Sabalenka, meanwhile, can be unpredictable, having to resort to underhand serve last year when her serve unraveled, but she can also blast anyone off the field. I watched her for many, many years, says Schett. And I remember the first time I saw her, I was like, wow, how much power does she have? But she didn’t have the consistency. So it could be three winners, and then four forehands straight into the fence. But she can only go deep because of her strength, her height, her athleticism.

Rybakina has the best serve of the three and seems to have cracked the code to beat Swiatek, the dominant female player for the last 18 months. She was asked at Wimbledon last week what she thought of the Big Three tag. I think it’s too early to say anything about just three players, because it’s not like it was with Roger or Djokovic, Rybakina replied. It’s still too far. Anyone can still beat anyone.

As Evert said, the emergence of three young players Sabalenka is 25, Rybakina, 24, and Swiatek, 22 comes at the right time for women’s tennis as the game comes from the long shadow of Serena Williams. It also comes at a time when questions continue to be asked about why female players are routinely paid less than their male counterparts.