The ball hockey tournament brings together Indigenous youth across Manitoba





Scoring goals at an Indigenous hockey tournament is one of the summer highlights of Tristan Ross, who has made the 220-plus mile journey from Berens River First Nation to the annual Winnipeg Tournament in recent years. “[I’m] just happy to be out with the boys, play with my team,” said Ross, 16. He is one of about 160 other Indigenous youth from 21 different teams who took part in a hockey action on Saturday. Organized by the Indigenous-led non-profit organization Indigenous Vitality, the tournament has been going on for four years now. “It’s fun, [I] love the energy,” said Ross, the assistant captain of the Berens River 17 and under team. Round robin games concluded Saturday at the Walter Jennings Sports Facility in Winnipeg. The tournament ends on Sunday with play-offs. Tristan Ross, of Berens River First Nation, has been playing in the tournament for three or four years, he said. (Walther Bernal/CBC) Matt Nobess, founder of Indigenous Vitality, which has been providing sports programs for Indigenous youth across the province since 2017, says the tournament gives youth in First Nations communities the opportunity to participate in a sport they love. “They don’t have the same opportunities that urban kids have,” Nobess said. “A lot of these communities and kids come to Winnipeg and play in this tournament… this is their pinnacle. This is their vacation.” Youth ages seven to 17 came from First Nations communities such as St. Theresa Point First Nation, Ebb and Flow First Nation, and even Pukatawagan, Man., about 700 miles northwest of town, to play for the weekend. “They really give it their all,” said Nobess. “This is their Olympics. It’s a big deal.” Organizer Matt Nobess said the tournament has grown in popularity over the years. (Walther Bernal/CBC) Family members also came out to cheer on the teams. “It gives a sense of community and culture and support,” Nobess added. Goalkeeper Jaydence Longbottom, who plays for a native Winnipeg hockey team called the United Warriors, said he always enjoys the tournament. “It feels great,” he said. “It’s always a good tournament to play here with the boys.” His teammate Jayden Ward said it’s great to see teams from all over the county come to play. “It’s honestly very uplifting. A lot of guys with good energy. It makes for good games,” he said. Jaydence Longbottom’s team won all three of their games on Saturday, he said. (Walther Bernal/CBC) Nobess said he was surprised at the popularity of the tournament this year, as the momentum he built during the first two years was lost during a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year, the tournament sold out about a month ago, he said. “It’s growing and it’s really fun to watch.” Volunteers from Winnipeg organizations such as Four Sacred Hearts, Bruce Oake Recovery Center and Two Ten Recovery assisted in refereeing and timekeeping of Saturday’s games. “We look forward to seeing everyone next year,” said Nobess.

