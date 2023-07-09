Texas A&M, Aggieland bid farewell to former football player Coach Terry Price

Aggieland said goodbye to former Texas A&M football player and defensive coach Terry Price on Saturday with many tears mixed with laughter and smiles as some of those he touched reflected on his impact at a celebration of Price’s life at Central Baptist Church . Price died on June 23, reportedly of cancer.

I speak to you today with a heavy heart as I begin to feel sad, said A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher. I hear that voice over my shoulder, we’re not doing that today, Jimbo.

There wasn’t much the 55-year-old Price couldn’t do.

He helped Plano win a pair of county football titles and was the 1986 Class 5A state shot put champion. The defensive lineman was a four-year letterman with A&M from 1986-89 and helped win the Aggies back-to-back Southwest Conference championships in 1986 and 87. With Price leading the way, A&M’s Wrecking Crew defense ranked first or second in rushing and total defense all four years of his career. He went on to become one of the top assistant coaches in the country, starting as a volunteer assistant at A&M in 1992-93. After two stints at Ole Miss along with stops at Western Kentucky and Texas Tech, he returned to Aggieland in 2012. Off the field, he was known for his barbecue, fishing, devotion to family, and joie de vivre.

We’re here to celebrate his life, and what a life it was, Fisher said.

Price was a difference maker because of the difference he made in so many lives.

Legacy is not what you achieve, said A&M football preacher Mikado Hinson. The legacy is what others achieve thanks to you. The trophies are the people.

Hinson said they could have circled the church with people talking about what Price meant to them. The players he mentored included Myles Garrett, the first pick of the 2017 NFL draft.

I was blessed with a coach and friend in Terry Price, Garrett said. I speak not only for myself, but also for the many boys he has raised into young men. I wouldn’t be the football player I am or the man I am without TP in my life.

Price led by example, whether it was demonstrating the proper stance for a lineman or seasoning and smoking award-winning brisket.

More importantly, he influenced you by his own ways, by how he did things, by how he looked at life, Fisher said. The thing about him, when I think of Terry, it was never about Terry. Nothing he did was about Terry. It was about everyone around him. His coaches. His mother. His father, his children, his wife, his teammates. And as a defensive player and coach, he even liked offensive players. Everything about him was as sincere as the day is long. Most importantly… you could count on him.

Price hit the mark, which players and colleagues appreciated.

He always wanted what was best for everyone in this world, Fisher said. And if everyone in our world was like this, would we have the problems and troubles we have today? He always put things in perspective for me.

Price will be hard to replace, but certainly will not be forgotten.

Terry will always live on with us because I think his values ​​and principles and the way he looked at the world are in us and we don’t even know it, Fisher said.

Speakers included former A&M coaches Jackie Sherrill, RC Slocum and Kevin Sumlin, former Ole Miss and Arkansas coach Houston Nutt, A&M assistant head coach and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, former Ole Miss and Auburn defensive lineman Don Dunn and former Aggie player Damontre Moore. Nearly all speakers mentioned Price’s strong, devoted family, especially his mother, Willena Kimpson Price. Price’s father, Otis Price, died on Memorial Day after battling dementia.

If Otis were here in the flesh today, we know he’s here in spirit, he wouldn’t miss this amazing celebration of his beloved son’s life, said Willena Kimpson Price. He would proudly say with great eloquence that he was such an eloquent man that we gave our children the very best of all that we had, and that we in turn were greatly blessed and greatly favored that they are both good people, God-fearing people, high performing people of stature and excellence. And now we are in the heavenly realm to rest and abide in eternity with his earthly father Otis Price and with his heavenly Father, the Lord of Lords, the King of Kings. My heart is filled with so much gratitude for God’s grace and mercy. I pray you will keep Kenya, Alex and Devin in your prayers as my friends and know that you are loved.

After the video-streamed two and a half hour service, a funeral procession went through the campus, past Kyle Field. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Price will be buried in Oxford, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the 12th Man Foundation. Use the donation to establish the Terry Price Memorial Scholarship Fund.