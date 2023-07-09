Daniil Medvedev talks Christopher Eubanks Total Tennis | ATP tour

Christopher Eubanks continued his sweltering grass season on Saturday by reaching the fourth round of a major for the first time at Wimbledon. Perhaps a surprising development for some, given that the American is a debutant in the grass-court major, but not for world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

I tell my coach he’s kind of like I don’t know if it’s the same in English as it is in French total tennis, Eubanks’ Medvedev said at his post-match press conference on Saturday following his third-round win against Marton Fucsovics. He is not afraid of anything. He just goes for it. [He] hits very, very fast and goes to the net as soon as he gets the chance, has a big serve.

From what I’ve seen, because I’ve known him for a long time, he’s managed to find something this year that I don’t think he had before. The consistency of back-to-back matches, not missing too much, going for the same shots, just being consistent.

Medvedev triumphed in straight sets against Eubanks at the first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting in Miami in March. Since then, the American has risen to career No. 43 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and won his first ATP Tour title at the Mallorca Championships. Eubanks, 27, is next up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the All England Club.

A first title gives you wings, if we may say so, said Medvedev, 20-time tour leader. We can see it here [at Wimbledon]. So at this point it looks like he will be a player to beat for many years to come. But we never know. At the moment it plays great, so not much more to add.

With his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Fucsovics, Medvedev advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time. The only major where he has yet to make it to the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old is feeling positive as he prepares to face Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the last 16.

I am very motivated, very determined, Medvedev said. I said before the tournament that I want to do well here. The point is that anyone can play well. We saw today, Marton played well. I managed to turn the game around. Awesome. Then I play Jiri. He is a very strong opponent. I think he can be really dangerous on grass. I will do my best to match at least [my best Roland Garros] performance.

Certainly, at the moment, because of the results, it is certain that I play less well on clay and grass than on hard courts. But I want to try to change it and try to play in the finals of Slams with the best players, even on these surfaces. That’s a new opportunity for me this year.

I hope I can keep playing like I played today. I felt like I played well. Hopefully I can continue this way during the tournament. I’m gonna get my chances.

Medvedev has won five ATP Tour titles (a joint Tour-leading tally with Carlos Alcaraz) in a standout 2023 season. The third-seeded Medvedev has put in such consistent form so far this year and is eager to extend his success into the major as he chases a second Grand Slam crown to add to his 2021 US Open triumph.

It’s a great feeling to win titles. The bigger the title, the better, Medvedev said. [Reaching the final at an event] I’d say is great for the experience, but it’s not the same. It’s always better to be in the final than to lose in the first round, but still a title is better.

I am very happy with my season, but I still have two Grand Slams to go. There’s one on now. I hope I can do well during them.