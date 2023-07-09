Sports
Daniil Medvedev talks Christopher Eubanks Total Tennis | ATP tour
Christopher Eubanks continued his sweltering grass season on Saturday by reaching the fourth round of a major for the first time at Wimbledon. Perhaps a surprising development for some, given that the American is a debutant in the grass-court major, but not for world No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.
I tell my coach he’s kind of like I don’t know if it’s the same in English as it is in French total tennis, Eubanks’ Medvedev said at his post-match press conference on Saturday following his third-round win against Marton Fucsovics. He is not afraid of anything. He just goes for it. [He] hits very, very fast and goes to the net as soon as he gets the chance, has a big serve.
From what I’ve seen, because I’ve known him for a long time, he’s managed to find something this year that I don’t think he had before. The consistency of back-to-back matches, not missing too much, going for the same shots, just being consistent.
Medvedev triumphed in straight sets against Eubanks at the first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting in Miami in March. Since then, the American has risen to career No. 43 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings and won his first ATP Tour title at the Mallorca Championships. Eubanks, 27, is next up against fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the All England Club.
A first title gives you wings, if we may say so, said Medvedev, 20-time tour leader. We can see it here [at Wimbledon]. So at this point it looks like he will be a player to beat for many years to come. But we never know. At the moment it plays great, so not much more to add.
You May Also Like: Inside The Rise Of Locker Room Favorite Christopher Eubanks
With his 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Fucsovics, Medvedev advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon for the second time. The only major where he has yet to make it to the quarterfinals, the 27-year-old is feeling positive as he prepares to face Czech star Jiri Lehecka in the last 16.
I am very motivated, very determined, Medvedev said. I said before the tournament that I want to do well here. The point is that anyone can play well. We saw today, Marton played well. I managed to turn the game around. Awesome. Then I play Jiri. He is a very strong opponent. I think he can be really dangerous on grass. I will do my best to match at least [my best Roland Garros] performance.
Certainly, at the moment, because of the results, it is certain that I play less well on clay and grass than on hard courts. But I want to try to change it and try to play in the finals of Slams with the best players, even on these surfaces. That’s a new opportunity for me this year.
I hope I can keep playing like I played today. I felt like I played well. Hopefully I can continue this way during the tournament. I’m gonna get my chances.
Achieve SUPER speed @DaniilMedwed |Wimbledon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Wimbledon | #wimbledonpic.twitter.com/XeLBrUfU6B
— ATP tour (@atptour) July 8, 2023
Medvedev has won five ATP Tour titles (a joint Tour-leading tally with Carlos Alcaraz) in a standout 2023 season. The third-seeded Medvedev has put in such consistent form so far this year and is eager to extend his success into the major as he chases a second Grand Slam crown to add to his 2021 US Open triumph.
It’s a great feeling to win titles. The bigger the title, the better, Medvedev said. [Reaching the final at an event] I’d say is great for the experience, but it’s not the same. It’s always better to be in the final than to lose in the first round, but still a title is better.
I am very happy with my season, but I still have two Grand Slams to go. There’s one on now. I hope I can do well during them.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/medvedev-wimbledon-2023-saturday-reaction
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump speaks at Las Vegas church, criticizes President Biden, Florida Governor DeSantis
- Daniil Medvedev talks Christopher Eubanks Total Tennis | ATP tour
- US-China relations on more secure footing
- Robert Englund regrets not doing Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger | Entertainment
- NATO bases its hopes on Erdogan for Sweden’s membership
- Rishi Sunak is a Tory Brexiteer doomed to be denounced as staying wet and woke
- Robert Englund regrets not doing Crusade with Arnold Schwarzenegger | Entertainment
- Texas A&M, Aggieland bid farewell to former football player Coach Terry Price
- Challenger ATP Men Salzburg, Austria Men’s Singles 2023 Preview: how to watch, odds
- Ice recorded 2,200 earthquakes in 24 hours
- Toshakhana case: the court declares the case against Imran Khan admissible
- Donald Trump fans clap hands at UFC 290 in Las Vegas