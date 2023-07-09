“I wanted to play hockey in Montreal”

It’s not just his words; the emotions are written on Lias Andersson’s face when we met following his signing by the Montreal Canadiens.

Before and after our conversation, he returns to one thought a few times. It’s not like it meant nothing to play hockey with the New York Rangers, in Hartford, or across the continent in Los Angeles or in Ontario, California. I feel like Lias wants a place she can call “home.” At home like in Jnkping with HV71, a city where most things revolve around the hockey team and the fans are well informed and love their club.

You can disappear in New York and Los Angeles, places where hockey is not the main sport in the city. Lias would like to point out that this is not meant as a disrespect to those regions or fanbases, it’s just a different situation. He wants to make sure the thought is properly conveyed and emphasizes that he wanted to come to a place where hockey is part of the culture, ingrained in the fabric of the city. He had other offers as a free agent, but he wanted to play for the Montreal Canadiens.

“That feeling is something I love, something I enjoy. I love the passion the fans have for hockey. Hopefully you get recognition for doing something good and hopefully we can have a good season and a positive atmosphere in have the city.”

For him, joining the most storied franchise in the NHL is special. “I feel honored, I feel excited, and yes, I’m excited for this opportunity,” he says. “I’ve only heard good things about Montreal as an organization, and we played the World Juniors there in 2017. I was there for three weeks and I really liked it as a city. I heard only good things about both Laval and Montreal. I spoke to some guys who played at Laval and they said it was fantastic.”

You would think that Emil Heineman, Lukas Vejdemo or maybe Mattias Norlinder would have recommended the city, but Lias heard the rave reviews from another source.

“William Lagesson said it was fantastic. He said he loved it and highly recommended it.” It is unexpected that a player who played only three games as a Canadian gave the city and the organization such a high recommendation, but it has already paid off, as you could see the excitement in Andersson’s eyes.

Does Lias also see a chance to break through in the NHL with the young core of Montreal? He spent more or less the entire season in the AHL last year.

“I mean I hope so. I had a good year last year. I feel good. I want to be in the NHL and I don’t just want to be on the fourth line. I want to be higher than that and, hopefully , one day producing in the NHL. I feel like I’ve made strides in recent years. I think I belong in the NHL, and I’m convinced I can play well in the NHL too.”

Lias’ recipe for success is simple: “I just have to come to camp prepared. I know they have a good team and some good young players, but hopefully I can play well. I will play well in the AHL and hopefully get called up and get a get a job in the NHL.

“I have no problem with the AHL at all. I mean, a lot of people in Europe and especially in Sweden look down on the AHL and think it’s a bad league, but I don’t agree at all.”

What does Andersson think he can bring to the Canadiens after spending the last few years on the West Coast?

“I think my game has changed a bit in the last couple of seasons. I’ve been playing on the wing for the last two to three years and I’ve come to like it a lot. I was a center man growing up, drafted as a center man, and I I feel like I can play on the wing as well as in the center now, which is pretty good.

“Last year I took on the goal scorer role and I think I did quite well. So if you’re just talking about last year I hope I can bring that. And some energy too. I like to play physically and I like being around the net and competing and competing.”

Andersson doesn’t believe there are any issues with Jeff Gorton and Nick Bobrov, who were part of the brain trust that drafted him into the New York Rangers.

“No, it’s fun,” Andersson says when I broach the subject. “I mean, we didn’t have much time to work together in New York. Hopefully we can start something new here and build a good relationship. I’m going to work hard and see where that leads.”

He ends our conversation with a few words addressed to the fans in Montreal and Laval.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Canadiens and can’t wait to get over here and be a part of the community, and hopefully learn some French here. I’m going to work this summer and hopefully I can order some food in French; you know, the easy stuff. Hopefully I can work on my French a bit here when I have some time. I’m just super excited to be part of a historic club.”

