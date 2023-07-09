Technically and tactically we were not there yet; we need improvement in all areas: Sunil Chhetri

It started with the Tri-Nation win in Manipur, then the Intercontinental Cup win in Bhubaneshwar and culminated with the SAFF Championship win in Bengaluru. It is safe to say that it has been a great run for the Indian football team so far.

But with the Kings Cup, Merdeka Cup and Asian Cup fast approaching, Blue Tigers captain Sunil Chhetri said this is just the beginning and there is still a long way to go before India can establish itself as a dominant force in the Asian football.

Chhetri said the first target should be to break into the top 10 in Asia. For Chhetri, being disciplined and staying fit are good starting points for reaching that milestone.

Technically and tactically we are not there yet with the top teams in Asia and we have no problem with that. But to fight and be strong, we will not bargain. That is very simple, and anyone can achieve it [that]…have a certain level of fitness and be strong to go and go; go and break; to fight, Chhetri said.

Where can the team improve

India conceded just two goals in their nine games in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship combined. Before the 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the SAFF group stage, the Blue Tigers enjoyed eight consecutive clean sheets. The defensive compactness has won the keepers and backline much admiration. But Chhetri feels there is room for improvement.

Wholeheartedly, [I want] all areas for improvement. But I think we were concerned about the games we played; we had a lot of chances. Our conversion rate was poor in terms of other features of the game such as defense, attacking corners, defensive corners and time management. The last pass and finishing were probably the worst parts of our game overall.

Chhetri also said that when the attacker takes risks and puts the team in the lead, that automatically boosts the morale of the defense and the whole team starts playing in sync.

Stronger opposition play well for India

Kalyan Chaubey, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), said he does not want India to be limited to SAFF. He wants to arrange matches with the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) countries and countries from the Middle East and the Gulf. It will help improve the Blue Tigers FIFA rankings so they can take on stronger opponents.

Chhetri welcomed the idea and said countries like Kuwait and Lebanon would be beneficial because of the level of football they bring. After the win, he said that the matches against the West Asian nations were the most challenging, and beating them to win the title made it all the more special.

However, the Indian captain also said the system needs to evolve and the senior and junior teams need to have their respective priorities.

I’ve been saying for a long time that the SAFF tournament for us should now be about sending out U-23s and U-21s. Respecting all SAFF countries will give our underage teams more exposure. If the senior team gets 1013 good teams, and the SAFF is one of them, the U-23 and U-21 will never get a chance.

Indian football team celebrating after winning the SAFF championship. | Photo credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Pick and choose – not Chhetris cup of tea

With two tournaments with the national team and club football, Chhetri has a lot on his plate for next year’s Asian Cup.

At age 38, game management is something most players would seriously consider. Besides the national camp, Chhetri, who signed a contract extension with Bengaluru FC, also has to dedicate his team to his club. In such a situation, it seems reasonable to adjust his playing time. But Chhetri has admitted several times that he is the strongest player in the team and available for selection in all matches.

I don’t like to miss games, India’s record goalscorer said when asked about picking and choosing games.

People who are more knowledgeable than the head coach, the physios and the doctors, if they think I need a rest, maybe I’ll listen to them. I take care of myself a lot. If I sit out or miss a game because I’m not good enough, I’ll take it.

But I don’t like hearing things like, you have to let this one and that one rest. But the decision is not mine [alone]. I am available for any game, be it carrom, TT (table tennis) or chess, Chhetri said with a laugh.