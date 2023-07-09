Sports
Technically and tactically we were not there yet; we need improvement in all areas: Sunil Chhetri
It started with the Tri-Nation win in Manipur, then the Intercontinental Cup win in Bhubaneshwar and culminated with the SAFF Championship win in Bengaluru. It is safe to say that it has been a great run for the Indian football team so far.
But with the Kings Cup, Merdeka Cup and Asian Cup fast approaching, Blue Tigers captain Sunil Chhetri said this is just the beginning and there is still a long way to go before India can establish itself as a dominant force in the Asian football.
Chhetri said the first target should be to break into the top 10 in Asia. For Chhetri, being disciplined and staying fit are good starting points for reaching that milestone.
Technically and tactically we are not there yet with the top teams in Asia and we have no problem with that. But to fight and be strong, we will not bargain. That is very simple, and anyone can achieve it [that]…have a certain level of fitness and be strong to go and go; go and break; to fight, Chhetri said.
WATCH: Sunil Chhetri thanks fans for their support after winning the SAFF Championship
Where can the team improve
India conceded just two goals in their nine games in the Intercontinental Cup and SAFF Championship combined. Before the 1-1 draw against Kuwait in the SAFF group stage, the Blue Tigers enjoyed eight consecutive clean sheets. The defensive compactness has won the keepers and backline much admiration. But Chhetri feels there is room for improvement.
Wholeheartedly, [I want] all areas for improvement. But I think we were concerned about the games we played; we had a lot of chances. Our conversion rate was poor in terms of other features of the game such as defense, attacking corners, defensive corners and time management. The last pass and finishing were probably the worst parts of our game overall.
Chhetri also said that when the attacker takes risks and puts the team in the lead, that automatically boosts the morale of the defense and the whole team starts playing in sync.
READ |Jeakson Singh: Meant to bring attention to issues facing Manipur
Stronger opposition play well for India
Kalyan Chaubey, president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF), said he does not want India to be limited to SAFF. He wants to arrange matches with the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) countries and countries from the Middle East and the Gulf. It will help improve the Blue Tigers FIFA rankings so they can take on stronger opponents.
Chhetri welcomed the idea and said countries like Kuwait and Lebanon would be beneficial because of the level of football they bring. After the win, he said that the matches against the West Asian nations were the most challenging, and beating them to win the title made it all the more special.
However, the Indian captain also said the system needs to evolve and the senior and junior teams need to have their respective priorities.
I’ve been saying for a long time that the SAFF tournament for us should now be about sending out U-23s and U-21s. Respecting all SAFF countries will give our underage teams more exposure. If the senior team gets 1013 good teams, and the SAFF is one of them, the U-23 and U-21 will never get a chance.
Indian football team celebrating after winning the SAFF championship. | Photo credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Pick and choose – not Chhetris cup of tea
With two tournaments with the national team and club football, Chhetri has a lot on his plate for next year’s Asian Cup.
At age 38, game management is something most players would seriously consider. Besides the national camp, Chhetri, who signed a contract extension with Bengaluru FC, also has to dedicate his team to his club. In such a situation, it seems reasonable to adjust his playing time. But Chhetri has admitted several times that he is the strongest player in the team and available for selection in all matches.
I don’t like to miss games, India’s record goalscorer said when asked about picking and choosing games.
People who are more knowledgeable than the head coach, the physios and the doctors, if they think I need a rest, maybe I’ll listen to them. I take care of myself a lot. If I sit out or miss a game because I’m not good enough, I’ll take it.
But I don’t like hearing things like, you have to let this one and that one rest. But the decision is not mine [alone]. I am available for any game, be it carrom, TT (table tennis) or chess, Chhetri said with a laugh.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/football/sunil-chhetri-indian-football-team-performance-improvement-saff-championship-win-afc-asian-cup-2024/article67060193.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Vidya Balan reveals that Shilpa Shetty and Malaika Arora were her childhood neighbors | Bollywood
- Technically and tactically we were not there yet; we need improvement in all areas: Sunil Chhetri
- Raise the Power of Airmen > Air Force > View Article
- UCF will host the Orlando International Film Festival at the WFTV campus downtown
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia
- Low-key Trump bets on Vegas volunteers with promise of more to come
- Immigration and Medical Workforce | Migration Observatory Report
- Manu Ros: The more meat, the more we like it: Behind the appeal of masculine cleavage | Culture
- A Complete Guide to Stock Market Fundamentals
- JRE Pixel Fold Teardown Shows Google Lacking Everything
- Program of events of the International Festival – The Globe
- “The meaning of Congress is to loot the shop, the jhooth market,” Prime Minister Modi said at a rally in Bikaner.