Summary | Rapids rallied to win 2-1 at home against FC Dallas





The Colorado Rapids (3-10-8, 17 points) bounced back from a first-half deficit to clinch a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas (8-9-5, 29 points) at DICKS Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night. Danish defender Andreas Maxs scored his first Burgundy goal from a Connor Ronan corner kick in the 31st minute to tie the score before Braian Galvn scored a Panenka penalty to secure victory.

Obviously delighted to get this monkey off our backs by not winning at home, but even more than just the three points, very happy with the team’s performance. I thought from the very beginning that we showed real intent. We can fall behind a few times and create some really dangerous chances. As I’ve said so many times, the difference is the precision in both boxes, and I felt like we were getting closer and closer to finishing a lot of these attacks. And I thought tonight was just another reflection of the mindset of the team that they really came out with real intentions and you could see it, and how we not only attacked but also in terms of defense I thought it all very well was night in front and behind. It was just a really solid team performance and I’m really excited to get this win at home in front of these fans. We had a huge audience and they come all year round, and for us it was really important to reward and thank them, and there’s certainly no better way to do that than by winning.

About Rapids defenseman Andrew Gutman and his debut with the team:

He’s a runner. I thought it was very good. I thought he was planning to move forward again, his desire to move forward is part of the whole group’s approach today, but I think it’s great when a high-altitude player comes into a new situation and he just does what he does, what is he keeps looking for places to move forward. He keeps putting pressure on the opponent through these runs and going forward and it’s been really interesting. I feel like for people who didn’t know Andrew, for people who came to the stadium tonight and didn’t know Andrew, you saw very well what he is and what he does, what a very aggressive, energetic, talented and smart, attacking fullback, and certainly happy to have him.

Crazy week of course. But you know, very happy to go into the team and help the team to three points tonight. So yes, it was a good result.

During his first week with the team:

Yes, the height is certainly real. You know, it took some getting used to. It’s been good. It was obviously a whirlwind of a week, but I was just trying to get things going, trying to learn as much as I could. I know I still have a lot to learn to understand the players and the system, but to step in and help the team to three points tonight was huge. It looked like a sold out venue. I don’t know if it was, but the fans pushed us to score that second goal, and then kept urging us to defend the lead and we succeeded.

On what he brings to the team:

I think just a little experience in leadership at certain moments of the game, how to manage it. Just being a solid player defensively and coming forward, and we still have almost half a season left. Everything can happen. I’ve been on teams where we’ve won seven in a row and we’ve shot into the playoffs, so just keep believing, keep pushing and training hard, and hopefully we can turn the season around.

