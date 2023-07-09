Sports
Referee Chris Broad is reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after Ash’s photo
Referee Chris Broad reprimanded by International Cricket Council after sharing photos mocking son Stuart's Ashes dismissal of David Warner
- Referee Chris Broad has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council
- The official tweeted a photo mocking son Stuart’s firing of Warner
Match referee Chris Broad has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council after tweeting a photo mocking son Stuart’s latest dismissal from David Warner in the Ashes.
Warner has now fallen 17 times in his career on the junior Broad after passing twice in the slip cordon to Zak Crawley at the start of both innings during the ongoing third Ashes Test at Headingley.
His father Chris, a former England opening batsman who became an ICC match umpire in 2003, marked the occasion by taking to Twitter and posting a now-deleted image of Warner’s head stuck onto Bart Simpson’s body, writing the same line on a blackboard. : “Stuart Broad got me out again.”
The ICC declined to comment on the matter, but the PA news agency understands the 65-year-old has been called out internally, saying his standards are below the expectations of someone in his position.
Warner, who plans to retire from Tests in January next year and all international cricket by June next year, has been sacked by Broad three times in this series after being terrorized by him in 2019.
Stuart Broad’s father Chris has been reprimanded by the International Cricket Council for sharing this meme on his Twitter page
Son Stuart drives off in celebration after knocking out Broad for the 17th time in his career
Widespread rejection of Australian Warner (right) prompted the English star’s father to share a meme on social media
His place has come under more scrutiny with just half a century in his last 12 Test innings, but Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald argued on Friday that he has been instrumental in their success so far with three stands from a half a century alongside fellow opener Usman Khawaja.
“When you have an opening bowler who is bowling against an opening batsman, they are more likely to come out with the new ball sometimes,” McDonald said of Warner’s record to Broad.
“The three 50-plus opening partnerships that Usman and David have entered into on the series have been significant and impactful. So I’m not here to talk to David Warner at this stage.”
