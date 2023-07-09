American soccer star Megan Rapinoe announces her retirement

Megan Rapinoe, the star of the US women’s team, announced on social media on Saturday that she would retire from soccer at the end of this season.

It is with a deep sense of peace and gratitude that I have decided that this will be my last season playing this wonderful game, said the 38-year-old.

I could never have imagined how football would shape and change my life forever, she added.

The two-time World Cup winner, known for her activism, is part of the US women’s roster World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Rapinoe plays in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for Seattle’s OL Reign, their season ends in November.

The winger currently has 199 caps in a span of 17 years for her country and also won an Olympic gold medal in London in 2012.

She was named the best FIFA woman player in 2019, but her fame came from her charitable work and campaigning as much as her skills on the pitch.

Rapinoe publicly came out as gay in July 2012 and is a high-profile campaigner on social issues, including LGBTQ+ rights, racial inequality, and gender and pay equality.

She was a leading voice in the U.S. Women’s Team’s successful fight for equal pay and terms, which resulted in a lawsuit and ultimately a new collective bargaining agreement concluded in 2021.

Rapinoe made headlines in 2016 when she knelt during the national anthem in solidarity with NFL player Colin Kaepernick.

I’ve been able to have such an incredible career, and this game has taken me all over the world and allowed me to meet so many great people, Rapinoe said.

I’m incredibly grateful to have played as long as I have, to be as successful as we’ve been, and to have been part of a generation of players who have undoubtedly left the game better than they found it.

To be able to play one last World Cup and one last NWSL season and go out on my own terms is incredibly special, she added.

Last July, she received the highest civilian honor in the United States when President Joe Biden awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Rapinoe was the first football player to receive the award and one of only six female athletes or coaches.

In addition to the World Cup title to Olympic medals, Megan is a champion of the essential American truth that everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect, Biden said at the awards ceremony.

She led the change to perhaps the most important victory for anyone on our football team or any football team for that matter: equal pay for women.

Rapinoe’s views, however, made her a polarizing figure in the deeply divided country, as Alexis Lalas, the former American human rights international and now television pundit, pointed out.

Megan Rapinoe has transcended the football game and she’s fearless and cocky and interesting and she’s a legend and she’s a badass both on and off the field, Lalas said on Fox Sports.

Now I fundamentally disagree with many of her opinions and views off the field, but I will fight to my last breath for her to have that freedom to express what she has done incredibly well.

I have a lot of respect for her, even if I sometimes disagree with her, he added.

But Lalas questioned the timing of Rapinoe’s announcement ahead of the World Cup, where the U.S. is seeking a record-extending fifth title.

I think it’s a bit weird to announce it before the World Cup and give her so much attention, he said.

Vlatko Andonovski, coach of the US women’s national team, said Rapinoe will remain an important part of the team ahead of the World Cup, which begins on July 20.

Megan Rapinoe is one of the most important players in women’s football history and a personality like no other, he said.

It has been a great experience coaching her in the NWSL and for the national team and I look forward to her being an important part of our team at the World Cup, he added.

The Californian has played in national competitions for most of her career, but had a brief stint in Australia in 2011 with W-League team Sydney FC and played for French club Lyon two years later, where they reached the final of the Champions League. league reached.

At the 2019 World Cup in France, she scored 2-0 against the Netherlands in the final and was named Player of the Match. She won the Golden Boot as top scorer and the Golden Ball for best player of the tournament.

