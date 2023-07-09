Sports
Chris Eubanks continues to win at Wimbledon and will play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday
At the beginning of this year, something strange happened to Chris Eubanks.
As he walked the grounds of the Miami Open, people kept stopping him and asking for selfies and autographs. He took time during a day off to visit a sponsor suite and happily assist some executives and their guests.
It’s not something that a player in his position a month before his 27th birthday, who has attracted little attention during his first five seasons in professional tennis, generally experiences. But a few days earlier, a video of Eubanks swallowing tears after being told he had finally broken into the top 100 after an early round win went viral in the tennis world. Now he was in the quarterfinals of Miami and everyone seemed to want a piece of him.
He definitely didn’t foresee this, he said at the time, walking through the bowels of Hard Rock Stadium, his eyes glassy with all the attention.
Four months later, Eubanks is used to it very quickly.
A day after beating Britain’s top player Cameron Norrie in front of a packed crowd on the number 1 field, Eubanks was at it again on Saturday, knocking out Australia’s Chris O’Connell in a throwback-style Wimbledon match packed with large storages. , short rallies and three tiebreak sets that all went Eubank’s way.
On Friday came the thrill of overcoming a Wimbledon semi-finalist and Norries’ home crowd. During Saturday’s warm-up, Eubanks looked into the stands and suddenly realized he was playing on the field where the 11 hour five minute game played by John Isner and Nicolas Mahut over three days in 2010 ended at 70 -68. in the fifth set.
That was pretty cool, Eubanks said, giving herself a moment to take it all in. He then turned his attention to scoring serves, playing aggressively and finishing runs when the opportunity presented itself. I’ve done a pretty good job focusing on each match individually and not really focusing on the magnitude of what’s going on.
And 23 aces later, Eubanks had a round of 16 date scheduled for Monday with Stefanos Tsitsipas, the world’s fifth-ranked player.
The whole game was on his racket and there was nothing I could do, a dazed O’Connell said of Eubanks when it was over. O’Connell had already played against Eubanks last year, during a tournament in the minor tennis competitions in South Korea. His opponent on Saturday was nothing like the error-prone player he faced a year ago.
He didn’t miss, O’Connell said. He rides on confidence and he plays incredible tennis.
Eubankss Journey stands out
It can happen at Grand Slams. A journeyman catches fire and plays himself into the deep end of the tournament just months after toiling in the minor leagues. Even by those standards, Eubanks’ journey is remarkable, both for its improbability and, now that it happened, for why it happened.
Go back to his teenage years, when he grew up in Georgia in the early 2010s. His tennis-loving father was Mennonite, so his mother had to accompany him to most of his Sunday games. At the time, Eubanks was not scoring high enough with the United States Tennis Association to earn much support. That would come after college, when he received a $100,000 grant from the USTA to help fund his professional career.
The Covid-19 pandemic came as Eubanks felt he was beginning to understand his game. He had qualified for the Australian Open and had some victories in the second tier Challenger Tour to gain some confidence. When the tour resumed after the pandemic disruption, he felt like he had to start all over again.
Eubanks and his agent were heart to heart.
I said, “Listen, if I’m still 200 next year and injuries weren’t a factor, I can do something else with my time,” Eubanks recalled after his win over Norrie. It’s not that glamorous when you’re around 200.
That’s how Eubanks, who studied business at the Georgia Institute of Technology after starting out as a tech major, ended up making occasional appearances in the Tennis Channel commentary booth, something he believes helped him better analyze his own matches while he plays them.
Do all the little things
Last year, Eubanks, who is six feet tall and whose powerful style has been described by opponents as a big game, decided to make some changes. After years of cutting back and trying to build a tennis career on the cheap, he committed to a consistent routine and spent money on a full-time coach.
Each exercise and gym session had a plan and usually happened on a schedule. He began to focus on his rest and was more careful about what he ate. Even if his body felt fine after training or competition, he had a physiotherapist work on him.
Just to make sure I did all the little things, he said.
The wins, sometimes four or five a week at small tournaments, started to come.
Martin Blackman, the general manager of player development at the USTA, said that routine was simultaneously the easiest and the hardest for a player to learn. Anyone can focus for a week or a month, but if they don’t see quick results, a player may wonder if diligence makes any difference.
Blackman, who has known Eubanks since he was a teenager, said his advantage was obvious given his physical attributes and talent.
That he was able to get up so quickly is a surprise, Blackman said.
Eubanks needed to win two qualifying rounds to compete in the Miami Open in March. Making it to the quarterfinals, on the hard courts American players grew up on, is one thing. Getting to the round of 16 at Wimbledon, where he has never played in the main draw and where he was so unfamiliar with the terrain that he had to ask where to find the practice courts when he arrived a week ago, is quite another.
After Miami, with a ranking that would take him to the biggest tournaments and provide some financial security, Eubanks returned to the minor leagues to see if he could turn those solid few months into the life of a consistent professional. He played a series of hard court events in South Korea where he continued to record wins and ranking points. He then headed to Europe for a tough week of training and a clay-court tune-up for the French Open, where the slow surface wasn’t up to his strengths and he lost in the first round. Then it was time to play on grass.
He hated it. A month ago, Eubanks told his friend Kim Clijsters, a former world No. 1, that it was a stupid playing field.
She told him that one who can serve as he can should not worry. Bend your knees and concentrate on the movement. Stop planting your foot to change direction and take a few extra small steps so you don’t slip all over the place. His coach had given him similar advice. Hearing from Clijsters felt different.
Week after week, Eubanks said, he felt more comfortable and confident, especially after he captured the ATP Tour title on the grass court in Mallorca, Spain, the week before Wimbledon. The next day he asked for directions to the All England Club practice ranges.
I think it’s growing on me slowly, slowly, Eubanks said with a grin after his victory over O’Connell. At this point I think borderline, I could say it’s my favorite surface.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/07/09/sports/tennis/wimbledon-chris-eubanks.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump throws verbal punches at Biden, says ‘gloves off’ in fiery speech | world news
- Huma Qureshi questions people’s interest in celebrity nights and which actor was replaced in which movie: ‘Don’t take Bollywood seriously’
- Chris Eubanks continues to win at Wimbledon and will play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday
- Google Switches Fully Custom Tensor SoC to TSMC’s 3nm Process, Company Reportedly Exits Samsung After 2 Years
- The world is big enough for the US and China, Yellen says to conclude the trip to Beijing
- A Battle for Survival – The Organization for World Peace
- China in European hands, Italy at the crossroads of the Silk Road: Conte’s agreements, Meloni’s decisions and the Dragon that already surrounds the heart of the EU
- No limit to PM’s ‘hypocrisy’: Congress on Modi’s remarks at Bikaner rally
- School supply drives coincide with the tax holiday | News | Daily Sun Villages
- Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and other royals can’t get enough of selfie dresses
- Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead
- World and international news – 09 July 2023