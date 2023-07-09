Chris Eubanks continues to win at Wimbledon and will play Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday

At the beginning of this year, something strange happened to Chris Eubanks.

As he walked the grounds of the Miami Open, people kept stopping him and asking for selfies and autographs. He took time during a day off to visit a sponsor suite and happily assist some executives and their guests.

It’s not something that a player in his position a month before his 27th birthday, who has attracted little attention during his first five seasons in professional tennis, generally experiences. But a few days earlier, a video of Eubanks swallowing tears after being told he had finally broken into the top 100 after an early round win went viral in the tennis world. Now he was in the quarterfinals of Miami and everyone seemed to want a piece of him.

He definitely didn’t foresee this, he said at the time, walking through the bowels of Hard Rock Stadium, his eyes glassy with all the attention.

Four months later, Eubanks is used to it very quickly.

A day after beating Britain’s top player Cameron Norrie in front of a packed crowd on the number 1 field, Eubanks was at it again on Saturday, knocking out Australia’s Chris O’Connell in a throwback-style Wimbledon match packed with large storages. , short rallies and three tiebreak sets that all went Eubank’s way.