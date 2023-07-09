The official opening of the table tennis hall – ALPHA TTK takes place





On July 7, an ALPHA TTK table tennis hall near Mosta was inaugurated. The inauguration ceremony was given by the Patron of the Honorable Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, the Honorable Graziella Galea, the Honorable Graham Bencini and Mr Kevin Azzopardi. Katia Mifsud, who is a coach and administrator of the Club, welcomed distinguished members and members of the Club on this occasion and mentioned the great progress ALPHA TTK has made in its four years of operation. When you consider the prolonged shutdown due to covid, which occurred in the early stages of the Club’s opening, it’s worth remembering how the Club continued to grow and provide ever-improving services to members and to the public in general. The main goal of the club has always been and will be to grow the sport of table tennis at every level. In her speech, Mifsud thanked all the members of the Club who somehow believed and believed in this project that is now a dream come true, with this space open 24/7 for those who want to exercise in this environment equipped with the level gola. Mr. Kevin Azzopardi, Secretary General of the Maltese Olympic Committee, could not have found more suitable words: “To succeed, one must have a great day!”, and this is first and foremost what the club did from day one that she became active. Azzopardi emphasized how beneficial sport is for people’s well-being and said it is a strong testimony to all that sport does, to bring sport closer to the community with facilities open 24/7 and state-of-the-art – the country. The Honorable Graham Bencini, Shadow Minister for Sport, wished all members of the club success in their sporting activities and commended the club for creating this fantastic venue. He spoke about the importance of such facilities for the formation and growth of top athletes who are representative of our country in sport. In addition, these facilities provide a fantastic opportunity for the general community to practice sports. The Honorable Graziella Galea, Shadow Minister for Inclusion and Volunteering, congratulated Klabb on these facilities which provide space for people to meet and play table tennis. She recommended the Club of Continuing Help given to people with Parkinson’s disease and wished this space to be the start of larger social inclusion initiatives. The Honorable Julia Farrugia Portelli, Minister of Integration and Volunteering, closed the ceremony by thanking all members of the club along with their families. The minister did the Club’s work mainly among the people who were ill with Parkinson’s and generally among the whole community. The last really appropriate words to close this event were: Sport is a wise language that unites communities and forms exemplary citizens. The ALPHA TTK Committee sincerely thanks everyone who helped make this project a reality, including Alberta Group, Calleja Ltd and Global Group. This is the only room of this type in Malta where we find table tennis tables always ready to play. All equipment, including the tables, the floor and the lighting, is of a level that has been established internationally by the ITTF. The room is open all day and can be used for dance nights, competitions, dance camps, group social events and even as a doorstep meeting place to practice table tennis. you https://alphattk.org or contact the Club on 7288297 to review all the services offered at this center.

