Hardy scores 24, but Thunder defeated Mavs 91-80

LAS VEGAS The Dallas Mavericks knew Saturday’s summer league opening at the Thomas & Mack Center they battled arguably the most talented team the NBA 2K24 Summer League had to offer in the Oklahoma City Thunder.

And the Thunder certainly lived up to its billing.

When center Chet Holmgren failed to fight his way to a double-double, the Thunder scrambled to rack up 19 3-pointers on their way to defeating the Mavs, 91-80. The Mavs’ next game is Monday at 7 PM CT at Cox Pavilion against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Holmgren finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks, and the Thunder converted 19 of 43 shots from three-point land. That includes Richardson native Cason Wallace, the No. 10 pick in the NBA Draft in recent months, converting 6 of 10 hoops from long range, including a bench shot from well past the halfcourt spot that barely made the 24-second mark. shot clock defeated.

That’s a very talented team, said Mavs Summer League coach Jared Dudley. They hit 19 threes – one of them went off the bank.

Our goal was to protect the paint. I thought the majority of (the OKC three-pointers) were shots we wanted them to make. You can just tell that the team is a well-oiled machine.

The Mavs shot just 41.5 percent from the field and made just 9-of-31 three-pointers for 29 percent. Dudley attributes that to nerves.

I thought offensive, you could tell they were nervous early on, timid, Dudley said. Don’t let the game get to them.

Jaden Hardy led the Mavs with a game-high 24 points on 8-of-18 shots. Hardy also collected six rebounds and two steals.

Really, I was just trying to get out there and let the game come to me as I played my game and played the right way and tried to make the right plays and get my teammates involved, Hardy said. I was still trying to be aggressive.

We just started a little slow, a little nervous. I feel like as the game progressed we started playing together and started taking shots. But they ran away.

Mavs rookies Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper did particularly well in their limited time on the field after just one day of practice with their teammates. Prosper played 17 minutes and finished with seven points on 3-of-4 shots, and Lively played 16 minutes and finished with four points and five boards.

He’s a great communicator, Dudley said of Lively. I loved watching his athleticism. He got dirty a lot.

And I thought Omax was great. That is a very unique team with two (centers) that can pop. That was a big test they had to go through.

AJ Lawson, who scored 11 points on 4-of-9 shots, was also impressed by what he saw from Lively and Prosper.

I think Lively is going to be great, Lawson said. He’s a tall, big guy who can jump, make rebounds, play defensively.

He talks. That’s one thing I realized a lot. He talks a lot on the defensive side and it helps me and the other guys get through the screens and know how to rotate.

Of Prosper, Lawson said: That’s a strong guard. He can drive, he can shoot, he can defend one-to-four. That’s a great wing we have have there.

Hardy also felt that the Mavs’ two first-round draft picks acquitted themselves well against the Thunder.

They hadn’t been with us (but for just one practice session), so they tried to get them back up to speed, Hardy said. But I feel like they did a good job there playing hard, having energy (and) having fun.

I feel like they had fun there. We didn’t get the results we wanted, but I feel like they enjoyed being there.

The Thunder led 19-15 after the first quarter, 48-42 at the halfway mark and 69-61 after three quarters. That miraculous bank-shot three-pointer from outside the half of the court by Wallace sprang OKC ahead, 82-69, with 5:25 left in the game.

The Mavs, who also got 10 points from Brandon Randolph, outsprinted the Thunder, 38-34, including a 12-9 lead on the offensive boards.

Meanwhile, Hardy, who is graduating from Coronado High School in nearby Henderson, NV in 2021, had several relatives and friends attending Saturday’s game.

It felt good to play here again for my family and some of my friends, said Hardy. It just felt like (the thunder) was making everything. You have to tap your hat if they took down shots.

I feel like we’ve gone out there and we competed, and I feel like we tried to get out there and play together and we played the right way. Move on to the next game and try to win the next game.

OKC played two summer league games in Utah earlier this week before playing the Mavs, giving them a chance to get some rust removed. Still, Dudley said:

That’s just a good team. Say hello to them. They have a lot of good players here.

For us now it’s going back to the drawing board and watching the movie. In the NBA you have a different game on a different day. One practice (on Sunday) and one more game (on Monday) and hopefully we can come out and win.

Twitter: @DwainPrice