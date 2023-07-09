Dilshan Madushka Bowls Hooping Inswinger, sends center stump into cartwheel in Cricket World Cup qualifier final





Watch: Dilshan Madushanka sent Dutch veteran Wesley Barresi’s center stump with a big, booming in-swinger to the right hand in today’s (July 9) World Cup qualifying final. The Netherlands won the coin toss and were chosen to participate in the World Cup Qualifying Final at the Harare Sports Club. Both teams rested some of their first-choice players who had already qualified for the World Cup due to finishing in the top two in the qualifying Super Six. Sri Lanka got off to a good start and was at one point 180-3 after 35.3 overs. However, they collapsed from there, adding just 53 runs for seven wickets as they finished on 233. The Netherlands would have imagined looking at the goal halfway. They even got off to a steady start before Madushanka wreaked havoc with the left arm. He first lost left-handed Vikramjit Singh who handed over an easy catch to cover. Barresi came in at three o’clock and was tied up by Madushanka. On the fourth ball of the seventh over, he stepped out of his crease and appeared to hit Madushanka over the leg side. The late in-swing typical of a left arm fellow against a right hitter got the better of Barresi as he ended up playing completely off the wrong line. The ball hit the center stump and somersaulted. The wicket left the Netherlands in trouble at 31-2. Madushanka then got another wicket in the ninth left of the innings, that of Noah Croes, leaving the Dutchman reeling at 39-4. Watch Dilshan Madushanka Weley uproot Brresi’s center stump with a big inswinger in the World Cup Qualifiers: Subscribe to the Wisden Cricket YouTube Channel for post-match analysis, player interviews, and much more.

