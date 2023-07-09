Azzaam Kapadia’s journey from the UVa football recruiting agency to the NFL

His parents encouraged him to pursue a uniquely American dream, and this has not gone unnoticed by Azzame Kapadia.

The son of Indian immigrants and the first in his family to be born in the United States, Kapadia graduated from Virginia in May and is embarking on his first full-time appearance in professional football.

He starts this week as a scouting assistant with the Seattle Seahawks.

I’m so lucky to have parents who are so open-minded as to let me do what I want to do, said Kapadia, who spent the last three years working as a student at the Cavaliers football recruiting office. Most Indian parents are not like that.

Kapadia’s parents advised him, “Don’t worry about the money, but whatever you do, love what you do.”

Growing up in Richmond, Kapadia said his father Altaf, an owner of convenience stores, including a few in Charlottesville, instilled in him a strong work ethic. His older sister Shannon is like a second mother to him, but it was Kapadia’s mother, Rozina, who enrolled him to participate in youth athletics and helped him discover his passion.

And Kapadia’s former boss at UVa, Hoo’s director of recruiting Justin Speros, said that trait was immediately recognizable in Kapadia during their first meeting last January after Speros moved from South Florida to join coach Tony Elliott’s staff. to connect.

It was clear [Kapadia] was excited and really just excited to be involved and had a passion for football and scouting, Speros said.

Kapadia said: My mom let me try all the sports when I was young and in Indian culture you don’t really see that because there’s more hesitation and you want to focus more on school and things like that so I always said to my mom : Thank you for doing that for me. And so I tried every sport when I was younger and fell in love with football.

He played in high school and then as an offensive lineman at Henrico High School. Also during that time, he began to chart his path to a job in the NFL.

Volunteering with Washington

Kapadia described himself as the kid who would put together his own mock drafts during the off-season and anxiously await the NFL Draft every year.

I always made sure to tell my mom, “Turn everything off because I’m not doing anything but sitting in front of the TV for those 72 hours,” he said with a laugh. That was my favorite weekend and I loved it, so in high school I started to realize, that’s what I wanted to do.

Between his second and third years with Henrico, Kapadia put his love of the game to the test and, for the first time, got a taste of exactly what it might demand of him to work in the NFL. He volunteered with the then Washington Redskins at their training camp in Richmond, where he learned the logistics behind a three-week stay in the Commonwealth capital for the franchise.

I have always been a curious person and I am shy about many things, Kapadia said, but when it comes to football, I am not shy at all. So whenever I get a chance to interact with the [operations] people and when people scouted I started picking their brains.

I was like, what are you all doing? How does it look from day to day? And then they’d say, ‘It’s a lot of things you don’t want to do, but that’s what it is in any role you start out in. out with free agency visits, the design board and how they would sit in the design room and then it occurred to me that it’s something I’d love to do. So it was really then that I found out that a Scout assistant is the name of the role I’m trying to get after college.















From a foot in the door to a trusted voice

However, there were plenty of kicks for Kapadia since then, including what was arguably the most difficult task of getting a foot in the door with the Hoos.

Kapadia said that upon his arrival at Grounds as a freshman, he contacted anyone and everyone who might have a chance with the Cavaliers football program. One email after another went unanswered or received the same response.

We don’t need help, Kapadia said of the line he read several dozen times.

So it wasn’t until his sophomore year in early 2020 that a message actually came back on Twitter and an opportunity was presented. Former UVa senior scout Jordan Arcement, now director of player development for LSU, had a need in his office and allowed Kapadia an interview. Arcement and ex-Cavaliers director of player personnel Justin Anderson, who now holds the same job at BYU, went back and forth with Kapadia.

And according to Kapadia, the highlight came when he had to evaluate former Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks’ high school movie and let Arcement and Anderson know what he thought of it. Kapadia said he didn’t know it was Wick’s tape at the time, but thought Wicks was talented and made it to the interview because his evaluation matched that of Arcements and Anderson.

He was hired and immediately started with the Cavaliers, albeit at a distance in Richmond, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit a few weeks later.

Jordan trusted me and I was first on Broncos [Mendenhall] staff to become students in the scouting department, Kapadia said.

Each person in the scouting department during Mendenhall’s tenure was assigned a state to search and Kapadia’s responsibilities were Louisiana and Alabama, and he said he could evaluate film and write reports, sometimes as many as 15 to 20 a day on prospects of getting to Arcement or give Anderson. . But Arcement left that spring and full-time recruiting staff began to run out, so Kapadia hired more during COVID and until Mendenhall stepped down in late 2021.

At that point, and for the first few weeks after Elliott’s hire, all of the people at the UVa recruit who trusted Kapadia were gone or their jobs were in limbo.

But Kapadia kept busy and happened to meet Elliott early in his tenure.

In late December or early January, I was in the office and Coach Elliott walked in, Kapadia said. He was like, Hey man, what’s your name? Only me and Coach Elliott were in the office. It was winter break and Christmas was over, but I think I made a great first impression. I didn’t expect Coach Elliott to be there because he hadn’t hired his staff yet, and I was watching a movie and he saw me there and I told him what I’m doing, and he was like, ‘Well. We can certainly use your help. We need the update on what is happening on the recruitment side.

Kapadia and Speros connected almost immediately when Elliott hired Speros, and Kapadia said he was trying as best he could to help with the transition between staffers and the rush to complete the 2022 recruiting class.

Wasn’t he the only student worker we had in the building? Speros said. He was one of the first guys I met when I landed that first week, and he explained to me their scouting process from the previous staff and I explained to him what Coach Elliott’s vision was and exactly what our new process would be. and he was super excited from the start.

He watched a lot of players as we tried to complete that first class, Speros continued, putting together that class of 2022. He worked tirelessly, watched guys, sent me guys and I told him what we were looking for with that first class and he got to work earning real trust, not just from me but everyone in the building.















A golden future

Speros said Kapadia embraced the way Elliott wanted to run things, and that meant dividing Scouting responsibilities by position rather than state, and helping Speros grow the number of students in the Scouting department.

In South Florida, Speros had between eight and 12 student assistants in scouting, he said, and at Clemson, the Tigers had a scouting staff of more than 20.

I thought okay it’s an ACC program there are probably seven or eight kids there Speros said about what he thought it would be like at UVa but [Kapadia] was the only one. He was the only man, and if you talk to a number of people in my role across the country, they will tell you how important the role of students is in day-to-day tasks. So he had to take a lot on his shoulders because he was literally the only one.

Kapadia said he was happy to do so and his responsibilities grew to that of a graduate assistant or full-time scout.

With all his dedication and some networking, he was able to intern with the Indianapolis Colts in the summer of 2022 and last summer an internship with Athletes First, one of the premier players’ agencies in the NFL that represents top players like Aaron Donald and Aaron. Rogers. There, he assisted on the football side of Athletes First and helped general manager Matt Lindsey evaluate potential prospects for the agency to enter the next NFL Draft class.

My job was to watch a lot of movies, Kapadia said, and if someone wasn’t on the big board, I’d say we should watch them, and Matt trusted my evaluations.

Kapadia said his extensive opportunities at UVa and his internship at Athletes First played a big part in getting his job with the Seahawks.

He will play a role in the evaluation of free agencies and players at Seattle and be in the draft room when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

Speros said those at UVa are keen on Kapadia doing well, and we will certainly miss that.

Kapadia did not leave Speros empty-handed, however, as he eventually recruited enough students to grow UVA’s number to about 17 who currently assist in the Cavaliers scouting department. Kapadia said last year while serving as president of the UVas Sports Business Society that he preached and convinced his classmates to lend a hand to the Hoos.

The Cavaliers aren’t the only ones to be proud, either. Kapadia said his mom and dad won’t stop telling their family and friends about the NFL career their son is starting.

They have already booked their Week 1 tickets to Seattle, he said.