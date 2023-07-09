Andrey Rublev gets the ball and secures victory to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Andrey Rublev ran to the right, estimated the distance to the ball and did the incredible.

Rublev dove through the air hoping hopelessly and made the shot from the Wimbledon tournament Sunday by somehow sweeping the ball back over the net for a forehand winner from behind the baseline—a winner that earned a match point and a spot in the quarterfinals.

It was probably the luckiest shot ever. It was just luck, Rublev said on court after reaching second week at the All England Club for the first time. I don’t think I can do it again.

Rublev eventually defeated Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-7(5), 6-4 to take the fifth set after failing to convert two match points earlier in the match.

The seventh-seeded Russian became the ninth active male player to reach the quarterfinals at all four Grand Slams. But he didn’t move on from any of them.

To reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, Rublev must face seven-time champion Novak Djokovic. The 23-time Grand Slam champion would later play against Hubert Hurkacz on Center Court on Sunday.

This year marks only the second time that Wimbledon’s middle Sunday will be played officially. Four times in the past, in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016, organizers used the day to clear a backlog of matches.

Eighth-seeded Jannik Sinner and unseeded Roman Safiullin also reached the quarterfinals on Day 7 of the grass court tournament. Sinner defeated Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3 and Safiullin defeated 26th seed Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Earlier, 21st-seeded Grigor Dimitrov became the last man to reach the fourth round. He beat Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in a game that started on Saturday and then faces sixth-seeded Holger Rune.

Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who played for the first time at Wimbledon, took the last spot in the fourth round of the women’s draw.

The Russian qualifier is the latest teen sensation in tennis, and she doesn’t disappoint at the All England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women’s fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year’s French Open in her first major tournament.

Despite trailing 4–1 in the second set, Andreeva defeated 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova 6–2, 7–5 at No. 3 Court.

I came back from 1-4, so of course I feel great, Andreeva said on court before explaining how she keeps her cool. Today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point. I really couldn’t show any emotions.

They worked it out later, however, when Andreeva sat down in her chair and pulled her purple Wimbledon towel over her face for a few seconds to regain her composure.

Andreeva will next face No. 25 Madison Keys for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The third round victory came 21 minutes after Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Vondrousova defeated 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Jessica Pegula, seeded fourth, also reached the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 and then meets Vondrousova.

Later on Sunday, top-seeded Iga Swiatek played Belinda Bencic on Center Court.

