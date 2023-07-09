A comprehensive review of Northwestern Football’s hazing allegations

Inside NU will continue to update this timeline as more details become available.

Over the past two days, the Northwestern football program has been fraught with a devastating reality.

What was traditionally seen as an exemplary all-round institution is now facing serious, disturbing allegations of widespread hazing, involving sexual, physical and emotional harassment. Across suspensions, declarations, sources and much more, the entire scenario continues to evolve exponentially.

Below is a full rundown of all information on NOW’s hazing allegations, with timestamps and dates in chronological order for your reference.

Content Warning: Hazing, Sexual Abuse.

November 30, 2022

Four days after the end of the Wildcats 1-11 season, which ended Nov. 26, a former Northwestern player reports hazing to the school via an anonymous email address (H/T The Daily Northwestern/Northwesterns executive summary).

December 2022

Northwestern begins its investigation into hazing by the aforementioned player and hires Maggie Hickey from ArentFox Schiff, an outside law firm. Over the next few months, Hickey interviewed 50 people who were or were previously affiliated with the football program and, among other things, reviewed hundreds of thousands of emails and player survey data dating back to 2014, according to the final schools. management summary.

According to the summary, the player spoke to the investigation team in December.

January 11, 2023

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg publicly reports that the hazing investigation has begun and that athletic director Derrick Gragg has briefed the team on the investigation.

In a statement to Inside NOW, Jon Yates, Northwestern’s Assistant Vice President of Communications, shares that the intent of the investigation is to focus on fact-gathering and that it would be extremely fair to everyone with the ultimate goal of revealing the underlying truth of find the allegations.

July 7, 2023

In a statement from the university, Northwestern says Hickey’s research found that hazing took place within the program. The investigation was unable to determine individual players or coaches who participated in the alleged incidents, but concluded that knowledge of hazing was widespread among players. While Hickey’s report failed to find any evidence that head coach Pat Fitzgerald knew about the hazing, she said there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing behavior.

Hickey said many hazing incidents happened in the team’s locker room or at Camp Kenosha, where the Wildcats used to hold training camps. As part of the repercussions, NOW permanently interrupts the annual Cats trip to Kenosha and places an external human monitor in the locker room to prevent hazing. The monitor does not report to any member of the football staff.

In addition, Fitzgerald has been suspended without pay for two weeks, effective immediately.

In a statement, Northwestern president Michael Schill said that hazing in any form is unacceptable and goes against our core values ​​at Northwestern, where we strive to make the university a safe and welcoming environment for all of our students. Our athletic programs meet the highest standards and in this case we failed to meet them. I expect today’s actions will prevent this from ever happening again.

After being notified of his suspension, Fitzgerald said in a statement: “I was very disappointed to learn of our football team’s hazing allegations…Northwestern football prides itself on not only producing athletes, but also fine young men of character befitting the program and our university.We hold our student-athletes and our program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards in the future.

July 8, 12:43 a.m. CT

The Daily Northwestern presents a story in which two former Wildcat players argue that Fitzgerald may have known hazing was taking place, something that casts doubt on the findings of the university’s investigation.

The players also discussed graphic details of the violent and sexual acts they were subjected to as part of the hazing. The main action involved running where a player would be stopped by a group of 8-10 upper class men dressed in various Purge-like masks who would then begin to dry nose the victim in a dark locker room. Note that this player claims that Fitzgerald repeatedly made a Shrek clap signal during practice, something that was used to identify those who would run.

Other allegedly forced behaviors included naked quarterback-center exchanges, Gatorade shake challenges, and the car wash, in which players stood naked at shower entrances and were sprayed with hoses. In addition, the player reported that, after discussion during hazing prevention meetings with the university, attempts to expose coercive behavior were met with threats.

July 8, 4:49 PM CT

Wildcat Reports Louie Vacher reveals that a Northwestern staffer confirmed the alleged hazing in progress, making him the first non-player to report that the action did in fact take place.

Jul 8, 8:16 PM CT

ESPN’s Rittenberg shares a statement from the Northwestern team disputing the former player’s claims as exaggerated and distorted, while endorsing Fitzgerald to remain his head coach. More specifically, the team suggests that Fitzgerald was not involved in any way in any of the alleged incidents and had no knowledge of the allegations until they were brought to his attention during the investigation.

It has not been disclosed if the ENTIRE team included literally every Wildcat player, coach, assistant and staff member.

July 8, 11:10 PM CT

Northwestern President Michael Schill issues a statement in an email explosion. Schill said, “On reflection, I may have been mistaken in weighing the appropriate penalty for Coach Fitzgerald… In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he did not know and not enough on what he should be doing.” Knew.

In addition, Schill wrote that Fitzgerald was responsible for maintaining institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure that all undergraduate and graduate students can thrive during their time at Northwestern. The president condemned Fitzgerald, arguing, “It is clear that he has failed to fulfill that commitment, and I did not take sufficient account of that failure in imposing a sanction.”

Schill continued: In the coming days, I will be working with the University leadership, including the Board of Trustees and the Faculty Senate leadership, and will update you on any developments as I review future steps.

Evening of July 8-morning of July 9

Current, past and future Northwestern players and coaches are turning to social media to support Fitzgerald. Captain Paddy Fisher for three years expressed doubts of Fitzgerald authorizing such behavior writes, “To think that a coach and man of Fitz’s integrity would allow these incidents to happen all over the locker room is absurd and insane to me.” Likewise, two-time All-Big Ten receiver Jeremy Ebert named Fitzgerald one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met adding that he really cares about his players. Former Captain Nik Urban said Being captain to him was/is/will always be one of the greatest honors of my life.

Current Wildcats publicly praising NU’s head coach include quarterback Ryan Hilinski And tight end Marshall Lang.

July 9, 11:37 a.m. CT

ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg reports that after speaking with the former Northwestern player who made the allegations, ESPN received a photo of a locker room whiteboard depicting the actions detailed in the Daily Northwesterns report. On the whiteboard was the Shrek list. The list included which player to haze and what action to take. Actions such as naked slingshots and naked bear crawls were listed next to the player’s name. While the Daily Northwestern and ESPN have confirmed the photo exists, Inside NOW has not been able to independently verify the photo’s existence or accuracy.