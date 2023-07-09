Fabian Lysell ready for the next step





After his first year in professional hockey with the Providence Bruins, Boston Bruins top prospect Fabian Lysell is focused on making the Bruins roster for 2023-24. The 5-foot-11, 179-pound, 20-year-old winger had the first full season in North America. He scored 37 points (14 goals and 23 assists) in 54 regular season games for the Providence Bruinsand played with Sweden at the 2023 World Junior Championships over the holiday season. The 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs didn’t go so well. Fabian Lysell had one assist in three games against the Hartford Wolf Pack in the first round before getting a nasty hit in game three and missing the rest of the series, which the P-Bruins lost. “I think he continues to take steps forward,” Boston Bruins assistant general manager Jamie Langenbrunner told reporters earlier this week. “Unfortunately for him, he took a cheap shot (in the playoffs) that slowed him down a bit this summer, but it’s been good for him to be here this week and work hard, and it’s good to have him back on the grid. ice cream.” Rough few minutes as Fabian Lysell comes out of the box and is drilled absolutely high. Definitely a bit on the cheap side. Wolff and Koppanen object to the hit and join in. Blood on the ice, Lysell to the room. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/46iIyx6LMk — Bruins Network (@BruinsNetwork) May 4, 2023 Fabian Lysell is still feeling the effects of the playoff injury – Fabian Lysell started the 2023 Bruins Development Camp in a contactless jersey, but switched back to a regular jersey on Thursday and took full part in Friday’s line of scrimmage. With a year of pro hockey on his resume, Lysell seems much more confident about where his game stands this summer. “I feel pretty good,” Lysell told reporters on Friday about his health. “You’re not 100 percent comfortable with the puck and everything, but I feel like my fitness was pretty good. After every shift I felt like I recovered the way I wanted to. It’s a great experience and something to to build on as we go home. What Fabian filth #BruinsDevCamp | @MassGenBrigham pic.twitter.com/N5WkeJqMja — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 7, 2023 The first round of the 2021 Boston Bruins (21st overall) draft pick certainly felt it during this year’s camp. If he can get that feeling back in training camp, he could be one of the “younger guys.”Lysell’s speed, positioning and shot are exceptional. Anyway, he has a plan to give himself the best chance to make it to the big club this year: “I’ve talked to a number of different coaches about what I need to focus on over the past two months before going into camp, and I feel like I have a good plan for the next two months before going in.”

