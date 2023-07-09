Sports
Cross-Straits sports partnerships herald more collaboration and more
Illustration: Liu Xiangya/Global Times
No athlete from mainland China has ever won a men’s singles match at Wimbledon.
Rising star Zhang Zhizhen was almost there and his progress has been felt ever since he hired Lu Yen-hsun, a retired player from the island of Taiwan, to join his team.
Lu made it to the quarterfinals of the 2010 Wimbledon Championships and had a career No. 33 singles ranking.
But the cooperation has already helped Zhang reach a milestone in grass court events.
Zhang took his first Tour-level grass court victory at the Eastbourne International in the United Kingdom on June 27, reaching the quarter-finals where he was waved off by world No. 19 Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.
Meanwhile, Zhu Lin from the mainland and her partner Wu Fang-hsien from Taiwan advanced to the second round of Wimbledon women’s doubles with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Ysaline Bonaventure and Maryna Zanevska on Saturday.
Will they be able to match the success of Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-wei, the cross-Straits pair who rallied after a set down to win the French Open title in June?
We have reasons to be optimistic as partnerships between Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait have a proven track record not only in sports but also in demonstrating the understanding between the two sides.
The partnership is a vivid portrayal of the kinship between both sides of the Strait and inspires compatriots on both sides to stand shoulder to shoulder in sport and towards national rejuvenation.
During the award ceremony after their victory at Roland Garros, Wang and Hsieh thanked each other for their efforts.
The achievement was made even more remarkable by the fact that it was only their second tournament together after teaming up just a month ago.
“We didn’t think too much about winning or losing,” Wang said after the final. “We just really enjoyed each other’s company on the track.”
Some netizens from the island of Taiwan said that this is a beautiful picture of outstanding athletes on both sides of the Strait demonstrating their good relationship on the international scene and a showcase of the close bond across the Strait.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, also congratulated the couple and wished them higher achievements in the future.
“The cross-Straits pair fighting for national glory in an international competition is strong evidence of mutually beneficial sports exchanges. We believe the cross-Straits collaboration will continue to expand and bring more win-win results,” said Zhu.
The comment raises expectations for people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait getting to know each other and working together in the future, making Taiwan Strait relations more vibrant.
Cross-Straits sports exchanges would help bridge the gap between the two sides’ coaches and athletes, promoting athletic competition and sports development in a mutually beneficial manner.
The island of Taiwan is strong in baseball and softball, while the mainland excels in many other sports.
It is also a tradition for mainland Olympic gold medalists to visit Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao and share their successful experiences with their counterparts.
In June, a delegation of prominent sports coaches from mainland China visited Taiwan at the invitation of the Olympic Committee of Chinese Taipei.
Badminton, table tennis, gymnastics, weightlifting and fencing coaches on the mainland exchanged ideas with their peers in Taiwan and helped train local athletes there.
“We hope that people from sports sectors on both sides of the Taiwan Strait can learn from each other and understand each other better and strengthen our friendship,” Xia Xuanze, head coach of China’s badminton singles, told the Xinhua News Agency in Taipei. on June 29.
These established tennis pairings at international competitions, such as Wang Xinyu and Hsieh Su-wei, as well as Zhu Lin and Wu Fang-hsien, will open windows for new future partnerships in areas such as badminton, table tennis and sports medicine and venue management.
