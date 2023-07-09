England Special welcome for women in Australia





After the activity ended, the players were officially greeted to the region with a welcome ceremony presided over by Her Excellency Vicki Tradell, British High Commissioner to Australia; Mark Jamieson, mayor of Sunshine Coast; Emma Thomas, CEO of the Sunshine Coast Council and members of the Gubbi Gubbi/Kabi Kabi people who are the traditional custodians of the land it was held on. A focal point of the event was a traditional smoking ceremony led by the Gubbi Gubbi/Kabi Kabi people, an Aboriginal custom to welcome, wish good luck and ward off evil spirits. The Gubbi Gubbi/Kabi Kabi people were also invited by the FA to hand over their official number to the players. The community session concluded with players posing for photos and signing autographs for fans.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “It was incredible to see so many fans join us today. We have received such a warm welcome from everyone since we arrived, it really feels like a home away from home to us and we are delighted to be here. “With the superb facilities and excellent climate, we couldn’t think of a better place to get to work and finish our preparation for the tournament.” Her Excellency Vicki Tradell, UK High Commissioner to Australia, addressed fans during her speech and said: “How wonderful it is to be here on the Sunshine Coast, the sun is smiling on the lionesses, let’s hope the good weather and a good run coming up. to succeed. “This is such a great welcome and the relationship between our countries is very close and I think we can celebrate a fantastic tournament that Australia and New Zealand host. “The great hospitality of the mayor and his team will ensure a great start.”

