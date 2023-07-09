Sports
Northwestern president says he ‘might have made a mistake’ in football coach’s suspension following investigation into hazing allegations
CNN
—
Northwestern University president Michael Schill said he may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction after suspending head football coach Pat Fitzgerald for two weeks.
Fitzgerald’s immediate suspension without pay on Friday followed an investigation into allegations of hazing within the Wildcats program as the coach entered his 18th season as the team’s leader.
The confidential report concluded that while there was corroborating evidence that hazing had taken place, there was no direct evidence that Coach Fitzgerald knew about the hazing, Schill wrote in a letter to the university community on Saturday.
In determining an appropriate penalty for the head coach, I focused too much on what the report concluded he didn’t know and not enough on what he should have known, Schill’s statement said.
Fitzgerald has said he was unaware of the alleged hazing.
A former Illinois inspector general began an independent investigation in December after an anonymous email address sent a complaint at the end of the 2022 season, according to a summary of the investigation made public by the university.
A former player said the alleged hazing incidents within the Wildcats program were egregious and vicious and inhumane behavior, according to an article published Saturday by the student newspaper Northwesterns, The Daily Northwest.
It’s just a very abrasive and barbaric culture that has permeated the entire program for years, the former player told the student publication.
A second anonymous player confirmed the practices to the newspaper.
As the head coach of one of our athletic programs, Coach Fitzgerald is not only responsible for what happens within the program, but must also take great care in maintaining our institutional commitment to the student experience and our priority to ensure that all students are non- undergraduates and graduates can thrive during their time at Northwestern, Schill said in his statement.
It is clear that he has not fulfilled that commitment, and I have not given sufficient consideration to that failure when imposing a sanction, he said.
Schill added that he has recently learned the identity of the person who reported the allegations. The president said he had spoken to the person’s family and offered his sincere apologies and attempted to contact the person.
The Northwestern football team hit back at the hazing allegations on Saturday in a letter to the Northwestern community, saying it will not tolerate any form of hazing and that the allegations are exaggerated and twisted into lies.
The football team also said that Fitzgerald was not aware of and was not involved in the alleged incidents.
On Friday, Fitzgerald said he was disappointed to learn of the hazing allegations, adding that he was unaware of the alleged activities.
Northwestern football is proud to produce not only athletes, but fine young men of character befitting the program and our university, Fitzgerald said in a statement. We hold our student-athletes and program to the highest standards; we will continue to work to exceed those standards in the future.
Schill said he will meet with university leadership and the Board of Trustees to discuss future steps.
In 17 seasons at the helm, Fitzgerald, age 48 has a 110-101 regular season record and is 5-5 in bowl games. Since 2016, Northwestern has won four bowl games, but was 1-11 last season.
The Wildcats will open the 2023 season at Rutgers University in New Jersey on September 3.
