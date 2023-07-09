Zverev slams Wimbledon over ‘ridiculously dark’ conditions after loss | Tennis news





Alexander Zverev is dissatisfied with the scheduling of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships when he challenged organizers after being forced to leave late Saturday night in the third round against Matteo Berrettini. The resurgent Italian won in straight sets and had a stunning fourth-round clash against world No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz. (Wimbledon 2023 live updates day 7) Alexander Zverev reacts as he plays Matteo Berrettini in their men’s singles tennis match on the sixth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (AFP) Because the rain caused havoc twice on Saturday, the match between Zverev and Berrettini was stopped in the second set. However, Zverev was disappointed with the way the proceedings were conducted and blamed the referee for not listening to his request amid the “ridiculously dark” circumstances. “I think we both played a lot better after the break because it was ridiculously dark before the rain break,” said Zverev. “We both said that to the umpire, but their plan was not to play us until 8.30pm. I don’t know how they wanted to play us for more than an hour.” Conditions on Court One were worse after the rain stoppage as the grass became slippery even as play continued under a closed roof. “Yeah, it was a bit slippery at first,” Zverev added. “Then I think things got better. Overall, apart from my side maybe, I think the break I got in the first set was really bad. Apart from that I thought it was a great match.” Nevertheless, Zverev failed to improve his showing of a fourth round appearance at Wimbledon, achieved twice in his career – 2017 and 2021. “Today he played better in key moments,” he explained. “Yes, I expected it and I told him he can win the tournament if he plays like that. In my opinion. I mean, of course there are other players who are great. He will play against Alcaraz next. I think he will have a great player.” player too, but when he plays like that, to be honest, he has chances against everyone.” Berrettini, who missed the 2022 edition after testing positive for Covid, will next face Alcaraz for a spot in the quarter-finals. It will be their third meeting, second in Grand Slam and first on grass. Alcaraz leads the head-to-head match 2-1. ABOUT THE AUTHOR At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, stat-based technical analysis, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more. …View details

