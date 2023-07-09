Hockey: Blazers hit Amira to extend lead





Former champion Blazers on Sunday beat Amira Sailors 4-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Women’s Premier League. Glennis Namasake (7th), Caroline Guchu (17th), Lynne Chebet (24th) and Lilian Aura (49th) were on target for Blazers as national team captain Gilly Okumu scored a consolation goal in the 60th minute in the game played in the City Park Hockey Stadium in Nairobi. Blazers have 19 points from seven games, eight points ahead of defending champions Strathmore University Scorpions, Lakers and USIU-A, who each have 11 points from as many games, and did not play this weekend.

Amira has seven points from the same number of games and occupies fifth place. On Saturday, the defending Premier League men’s champions Butali Sugar Warriors defeated Strathmore University Gladiators 2-1 to regain first place. A brace from veteran striker George Mutira was enough to help Butali open a one-point lead over the second-placed Western Jaguars who did not play this weekend Mutira scored in the 32nd and 50th minutes when Amos Knox pulled one back for the students two minutes later. Butali with 20 points from eight games relegated Western Jaguars to second place with 19 points from the same number of games, while former champions Kenya Police completed the top three positions with 17 points with a game in hand. Butali team manager Kamal Sembi said the competition is tough and they will be out to guard their position with one game left until the end of the first leg. “This season is tough. Teams like Police and Western Jaguars have really improved and there’s no room for error. When you look at the gap it’s so small and that makes it more interesting. This is the kind of competition we’ve been looking forward to .because, but I believe at the end of it all we will carry the day,” said Sembi. In the Men’s Super League, Mvita X1 bounced back from Saturday’s defeat to Parklands Sports Club 2-1 to beat Wazalendo Masters 2-0. Samuel Wakhisi and Shadrack Ateka sounded in the 32nd and 47th minutes. Allan Odongo scored in the 24th minute as Parklands shocked the Parkroad Badgers 1–0. In the women’s Super League, Twinkle Hockey Club dismissed Daystar University 2-0. Lavender Ochieng (24th) and Mitchelle Sawanda (27th) were on track for the squad coached by veteran coach Fredrick Masibo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nation.africa/kenya/sports/hockey/hockey-blazers-hit-amira-to-increase-lead-4298208 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos