Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva reaches the 4th round at Wimbledon





WIMBLEDON, England (AP) Sixteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva, who played for the first time at Wimbledon, reached the final in the fourth round of the Grand Slam tournament on grass on Sunday. The Russian qualifier is tennis’ latest teen sensation and it doesn’t disappoint at the All-England Club. Andreeva is the youngest player since Coco Gauff in 2019 to reach the women’s fourth round at Wimbledon. She reached the third round at this year’s French Open in her first major tournament. Despite trailing 4–1 in the second set, Andreeva defeated 22nd seed Anastasia Potapova 6–2, 7–5 at No. 3 Court. I came back from 1-4, so of course I feel great, Andreeva said on court before explaining how she keeps her cool. Today, honestly, even if I wanted to show some emotions, I honestly couldn’t because I was out of breath almost every point. I really couldn’t show any emotions. They worked it out later, however, when Andreeva sat down in her chair and pulled her purple Wimbledon towel over her face for a few seconds to regain her composure. Andreeva will next face No. 25 Madison Keys for a spot in the quarterfinals. The third-round win came 21 minutes after Marketa Vondrousova became the first player to reach the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Vondrousova defeated 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. Jessica Pegula, seeded fourth, also reached the quarterfinals. The 29-year-old American defeated Lesia Tsurenko 6-1, 6-3 and then meets Vondrousova. This year marks only the second time that Wimbledon’s middle Sunday will be played officially. Four times in the past, in 1991, 1997, 2004 and 2016, organizers used the day to clear a backlog of matches. The last man to reach the fourth round was 21st seeded Grigor Dimitrov. He defeated Frances Tiafoe 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in a game that started on Saturday. He then takes on the sixth-seeded Holger Rune. Later on Sunday, top-seeded Iga Swiatek would take on Belinda Bencic at Center Court. Seven-time champion Novak Djokovic follows that match against Hubert Hurkacz.

