Teams Clemson Football has played but never beaten

Did you know Clemson Football played against the Jacksonville Naval Air Station Fliers football team in 1942 and lost?

Since it is the only meeting between the teams, the Jacksonville NAS has an undefeated record against the Clemson Tigers.

There are a few nice examples of teams the Clemson football program played in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In some cases, the Tigers won, such as in 1897 when they played the Charlotte YMCA and won 10-0.

In 1912, the Tigers played Riverside Military Academy, which today is a boarding and day school for young men in grades 6 through 12. Fortunately, they won that game at Bowman Field 26-0.

At other times they weren’t so lucky, and if they never got a chance to play those programs again, the Tigers unfortunately have a big goose egg against them in the record books.

Some of the examples are humorous in that they are programs from the early history of college football that no longer exist, but you may be surprised at some of the current Football Bowl Subdivision programs that Clemson has never beaten in their history.

Here are the programs that Clemson Football has played but never beaten since the program was founded in 1896.