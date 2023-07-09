Wimbledon fans complain to BBC about ‘totally unacceptable’ John McEnroe comments | Tennis | Sport





John McEnroe is under fire again for his comments at Wimbledon. The American has been working for the BBC for two weeks, but keeps getting into the bad books of tennis fans who are not happy with his comments.

A day after he was criticized for not knowing who 25th seed Nicolas Jarry was, viewers have taken to Twitter to air their grievances with McEnroe’s comments about Alexander Bublik. The Kazakh lost to Andrey Rublev in a thrilling five-set match, weeks after beating the Russian in the Halle final. But the commentary from the seven-time Major champion left a sour taste for devoted tennis fans who thought McEnroe was hot on Bublik’s heels among general BBC viewers who may not know much about him. Wimbledon and the BBC were called upon to do something about the American characterization of world number 26. John McEnroe’s comments about Bublik during his 4R were totally unacceptable, @kokinakkis2 wrote in a lengthy note. To claim he’s disrespectful to his opponents, that he hopes he loses, that he doesn’t care about the sport – comparing him to Kyrgios saying they’re in a league of who cares least.

She was also unhappy that audiences who had never seen him before would leave the match and believe McEnroe’s assessment, adding: “As a huge fan of his, who has met him four times and every time he been an absolute superstar i hope you are.shame on!!! And many others agreed, to which @loveforforehand replied: Absolutely agree!! His comments were baseless and absurd. @PointGoblin added: Agreed disgusting @JohnMcEnroe. It’s not the first time McEnroe has been in trouble for his BBC commentary, as he was unaware of Carlos Alcaraz’s third-round opponent Jarry – despite the Chilean being a top 30 player. Even Australian tennis player John Millman got involved, although he did not directly name the 64-year-old.

How any commenter can say we don’t know Jarry but are getting to know him is beyond ridiculous. 87 million people play tennis worldwide and this man is currently ranked 28th. #Wimbledon, the former world number 33 tweeted. McEnroe was accused of doing the same thing all the time because he was told that the commentary rules have no respect for lower ranked players. @JasontConnor wrote: McEnroe says this all the time. It’s astonishing, it’s disrespectful, and it shows that McEnroe isn’t doing his job. Anyone can watch videos on YouTube, learn about Jarry’s game and be willing to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/sport/tennis/1789187/Wimbledon-BBC-John-McEnroe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos