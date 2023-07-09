The North Island table tennis championships return to Manawat





David Unwin/Stuff Manawat’s Matt Ball will be one of the contenders in the men’s open competition at the North Island Table Tennis Championships in Palmerston North this weekend.

A large field featuring many of New Zealand’s top players will compete in the North Island Individual Open and Para Table Tennis Championships at Palmerston North this week. As of Thursday, the four-day contest at Fly Palmy Arena had received 168 entries. The last time the tournament was held there were 110 participants. Manawat Table Tennis Development Officer Matt Ball said this would be Manawat’s first major tournament since 2018. Last year’s national championships in Auckland marked the first time the event had been held since 2019 due to Covid-19. This week’s tournament would feature juniors, veterans and open leagues, with numbers ranging from under 13 to over 75. The top contenders in the men’s singles were Dean Shu of Auckland and Alfred Dela-Pena of Waitemata, while 15-year-old Timothy Choi (North Shore) was one to watch. A former New Zealand representative, Ball was also able to challenge in men’s singles and was top seed in men’s open doubles, partnering Max Henderson (Bay of Plenty). In the women’s singles, the top contenders were Joanna Yang and Abbey Webb from Auckland, a former Manawat player who now represents Canterbury. 13-year-old Ayumi Emilie Moriyama-Picard from Auckland was another player to watch. Manawats Tim Seaholme starts as the top seed in the Men’s Singles B Class, the Over-30 Men’s Singles and Over-40 Men’s Singles. Twenty-three Manawatu players competed in all events, although top junior Akshay Aneesh was abroad. The men’s singles and under-15s double as qualifiers for the Oceania Championships. The men’s and women’s open top eight games should be on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Confirmed playing times: Thursday 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm, Friday and Saturday 9:00 am – 9:00 pm, Sunday 9:00 am – 4:30 pm.

