



Great Britain wins World Rowing Cup series: With nine medals, GB emerges as best crew from three regatta series

Great Britain today added eight medals to the bronze won yesterday at the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, topping the medal table and winning the overall World Rowing Cup trophy, having attended two of three regatta series

Director of Performance for the GB Rowing Team, Louise Kingsley, accepted the overall World Rowing Cup Trophy after the race in front of athletes, friends and families and said: The athletes have given us some excellent races and some I can only but describe as ahead of your seats, but they all show class and great technique to pull off this medal winning performance. All praise and thanks also to the coaches and the support team. We will now focus on our preparations for the World Championships and qualifying boats for the Paris Games in 2024.

The Women’s Eight (W8+) was one of the races of the day, with Natasha Morrice, Rebecca Edwards, Lauren Irwin, Karen Bennett, Esme Booth, Emily Ford, Hattie Taylor, Annie Campbell-Orde and cox, Henry Fieldman taking the gold medal thanks to a sprint finish in the closing seconds. Becca said, This means so much, I can’t even really believe it happened. I think a lot of us have had enough races and put in so much work. This has been a big turnaround for the team and means so much to all of us.

Lauren added: Henry just called Go now, go now! and we trusted every word he said. Back step by step, back step by step, trusting the process we would eventually go through. It’s a great feeling. And Karen said: It feels really good to be World Cup winners, that was a surprise! We’re just glad we came out and pulled off that feat!

The Men’s Four (M4-) was a thrilling race with GBR2 Dan Graham, James Robson, Sam Bannister and Sam Nunn just missing out on a podium finish in the final strokes. However, the GBR1 crew of Oli Wilkes, David Ambler, Matt Aldridge and Freddie Davidson continued their winning streak with another impressive victory.

David said: It was quite a tough race, the competition is very fierce in this event and it is also quite hot. We always find the heat challenging. Being outside was quite energy draining, but we enjoyed the challenge. Matt added: I think we just trusted our rhythm. We know we have very strong base velocity, and so do the kiwis and Australians. We are constantly holding through the middle, trusting the legs, trusting it to get us over the line and hoping that what happens in the last 500 meters will take care of itself. We don’t really think about that, we just keep going and hope for the best.

We were all looking forward to the World Cup. Freddie said, adding: “We still have a lot of training to do before then, training camps and hard work, so it’s going back to square one for us. It’s the end of the World Cup season, we were happy with the results and now it’s back to figuring out if we can get some more speed for the World Cup.

A dominant row and victory over clear water gave Emily Craig and Imogen confer their second gold at the 2023 World Rowing Cup in the Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls (LW2x). Imogen said: It’s great. It’s the first time we’ve had the chance to wear yellow as World Cup leader and it felt pretty good to cross that line first. During the World Cup season we raced with most of the combinations, and it was good to see teams from Romania and New Zealand coming back. We also had a great race with the American double in the Varese World Cup, so we feel we have a good feel for the field. But no one ever sits on their laurels trying to win races, so go back to 2 months of hard training and see if we can get everything out of this double.

It was a second 2023 World Cup gold for Ollie Wynne-Griffith

and Tom George in the men’s pair (M2-) after a thrilling battle with the Romanians who saw the GB pair cross the line by 0.34. Ollie said: I think we’ve learned a lot all week, especially yesterday we rode very differently than today. We were trying things out, so it’s nice to see them paying off. Romania is a top quality team was under no illusions and they’re doing about 85 races this weekend where they double those two guys and they’re doing strange things crazy things on the line so we didn’t immediately know we won it when we are crossed the line.

Tom added: It’s one of those weird races that I now think is one of the hardest I’ve done. At the time it was very internal, we had our race plan – Ollie was very calm, I was probably less calm, but he kept me honest and focused, which was great. I’m happy with it. It’s nice to win today, but we’ll go back to the drawing board next week and see if we can grab a few more seconds, because the field is very tight. Everyone goes away and gets faster, so we have to go away and get faster.

It was another World Cup silver for Georgie Brayshaw, Lucy Glover, Hannah Scott and Lauren Henry in the Women’s quadruple sculls (W4x). In the race, China lost its undefeated run and finished fourth. China was undefeated and three teams were ahead of them today, so this leaves this event wide open to the world, Lauren said. Hannah added: I’m really proud of the women’s GB scallop squad. We made Lucy jump this week and hats off to her and everyone as we were able to adapt and maintain our position in the World Cup series, I couldn’t be prouder. We haven’t slipped at all, we’ve been challenged, but it’s great to see.

Varese World Cup bronze medalists, Callum Dixon, George Bourne, Matt Haywood and Tom Barras improved with a silver medal in the men’s quadruple sculls (M4x) to win the overall World Cup. It’s another step on our treadmill that keeps rolling. said Tom, adding: “Hopefully we will pick up the pace as we head towards the world championships so there will be two more training camps and hopefully by then we will be fresh and qualify the boat for Paris 2024 which is the main aim of the year.” .

The men’s eight (M8+) race was neck and neck throughout, with Australia just gaining the lead over Will Stewart’s GB crew, Morgan Bolding

, Jacob Dawson, Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Cox, Harry Brightmore. James Rudkin took silver medals and said: We wanted to get the win but fair play to the Aussies for putting up a really good race. They are a very fast crew so there is no shame in being beaten by them. They are very strong. It’s an opportunity for us to learn from it and come back stronger.

The Women’s Four (W4-) of Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Helen Glover and Rebecca Shorten won bronze behind Romania and Australia. Heidi said: It’s always good to get on the podium, but it’s not quite the race or the result we wanted. We stuck to our processes and I think we made it through this regatta. We were ready for a big training block and to see what comes in September.

In the B Final, the women’s pair (W2-) of Chloe Brew and Juliette Perry finished as a combination for the fourth time in fifth place (11th overall) and Aidan Thompson and John Collins, racing their second event, placed sixth (12th overall) in the men’s double sculls (M2x).

